OSWEGO — Sean Eccles became Oswego State men’s lacrosse coach by what he described as “dumb luck,” but he and the Lakers are riding more than good fortune as they wind down the regular season.
Oswego entered the week with an 8-4 overall record and a 3-2 mark in the SUNYAC, already matching its second-highest win total of the past two decades with two games left until the conference tournament.
The Lakers were a game ahead of Oneonta for the fourth and final SUNYAC playoff spot to start the week and will host Brockport at 7 p.m. Friday to cap off the regular campaign.
Eccles — the Syracuse native and former Corcoran High School standout who played in the NCAA Division I Final Four with the University at Albany — has served as interim head coach since Drew Bezek left to accept the same position at Geneseo over the winter.
Eccles has refocused the developing unit, with 75 percent of the roster either sophomores or freshmen, after the program finished 0-7 in a condensed season last year and lost the 2020 campaign four games in due to COVID-19 concerns.
“They do a great job,” Eccles said. “They’re young, they’re fresh, they work very hard and are excited to be here, and then on the flipside of that you get a little bit of inexperience sometimes, which honestly has been fun to navigate because I’m in the same boat as them. We’re figuring it out together.”
Eccles served as offensive coordinator for Division II Georgian Court University in New Jersey last year and held the same title the year prior for The Albany Academy of Preparatory School in the New England West Lacrosse League.
He was named to the America East second team as a player in 2018 and 2019, and he scored a pair of goals for the Great Danes in the 2018 national semifinals.
Eccles said he pursued the Oswego opening due to its proximity to his native Syracuse, and the chance to coach his brother, sophomore midfielder Ryan Eccles, added another motivating factor.
“We have a really great group of guys that don’t give me too much hassle, ultimately, that’s who I work for, and they have been awesome,” Eccles said. “We have great administration and people that really care about the program, and we care about each other.”
Oswego has eclipsed eight victories just once over the past 20 years, finishing with a 10-5 mark in 2018.
The Lakers produced the program’s first seven-game win streak since 2012 earlier this season.
“I love our new coach, not to say our last coach wasn’t great, but (Eccles) came in and did what he needed to do,” said junior defenseman and captain, Evan Coleman, from Horseheads.
“He was able to get us all together, do a bunch of stuff off the field which made us close, and on top of that we’ve been playing good, so I’m loving what he’s been doing.”
Oswego has emphatically bounced back from the first winless season in team history last year.
The Lakers were projected to finish tied for sixth in the eight-team SUNYAC when the preseason poll was released in January, further fueling the returning veterans like senior attackman Weston Gray from Carthage.
“Given that this is my last year, especially, we came into this season with a chip on our shoulder and we really wanted to earn our respect,” Gray said. “We were picked to finish (near) last in the (SUNYAC) coming into the season, so we really wanted to show everyone else what we got.”
Eccles said he hopes to remain the permanent head coach after the season but has kept his focus on day-to-day tasks throughout his first year as head coach.
He is one of several former Section 3 high school lacrosse standouts contributing, joining 13 area players that have helped push Oswego back on the winning path.
That group contains five Frontier League alumni — Gray of Carthage along with Watertown High School graduate Tyler Stevenson, and the General Brown trio of Corey O’Connor, Brendon Scordo and Tyler Scordo.
Gray has tallied 25 goals and eight assists to rank second on the team in scoring behind Horseheads product Gavin Elston (33 goals, nine assists). Ryan Eccles (19-14) and O’Connor (12-17) are next in scoring.
“We have guys from up and down the thruway, and it’s really nice to go out and recruit and find guys that fit into the program to build off that culture that we have, that upstate culture,” Sean Eccles said. “It’s blue collar, it’s guys that have fun but work hard every day, and we’re looking to build off that.”
