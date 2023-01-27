OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team entered the week on an 11-game winning streak and moved up to No. 17 in the NCAA Division III national rankings by D3hoops.com released on Monday.
The Lakers (15-2 overall, 9-1 SUNYAC) are scheduled to host the Plattsburgh Cardinals at 7:30 Friday night for their Coaches vs. Cancer outing.
Oswego hasn’t lost since suffering a 58-47 setback to Brockport on Dec. 2 and entered the week just a half-game behind the Eagles (15-3, 10-1) for first place in the SUNYAC standings.
The last three wins for the Lakers have all come against other teams in the top five of the conference standings. They claimed a 106-75 win over New Paltz (8-8, 6-4) on Jan. 21. In a rematch of last year’s SUNYAC title game, Oswego beat Oneonta (11-6, 7-3), 76-68, the night prior, and secured an 81-65 victory over Cortland (12-6, 7-4) on Jan. 13.
Oswego will play Feb. 17 at Brockport in a game that is likely to play a large factor in deciding the SUNYAC regular-season champion.
Oswego was led by four players averaging double figures in scoring coming into the week. Junior guard Jeremiah Sparks led the way with 15.7 points per game followed by Devin Green (14.1), Ahkee Anderson (12.1) and Cartier Bowman (10.5).
Sparks was named the SUNYAC Athlete of the Week on Monday for his performance in the wins over New Paltz and Oneonta. He shot a combined 17-for-30 from the field and scored 46 total points across the two victories, including a season-high 31 to pace the win over New Paltz.
Lakers sophomore Joey Rowback recently made eight 3-pointers in a Jan. 7 victory over Geneseo to tie the program record for makes from deep in a single game.
LAKERS FALL TO 10th IN RANKINGS
The Oswego State men’s ice hockey fell to No. 10 in the USCHO Division III Men’s Ice Hockey poll released on Monday and is now 16th in the PairWise Rankings.
Oswego (12-6-1 overall, 8-2 SUNYAC) suffered a 6-1 loss to Plattsburgh last Friday in its most lopsided setback of the season after attempting to complete the regular-season sweep in the rivalry series.
Oswego will host Cortland at 7 p.m. Friday in the Deborah F. Stanley Arena for the first of back-to-back Friday home outings.
The Lakers still lead the conference but the Cardinals (13-4-2, 7-2-1) and Geneseo (12-4-2, 6-2-1) are close behind.
OSWEGO SWEEPS HOME WEEKEND
The Oswego women’s ice hockey team is coming off a home weekend sweep of NEWHL opponents and will next play Tuesday at William Smith College.
The Lakers (11-8-1, 9-4-1 NEWHL) moved up to 18th in the NCAA Division III PairWise rankings and did not receive any votes in the USCHO national poll.
Oswego entered the week ranked third in the NEWHL standings behind nationally-ranked No. 4 Plattsburgh, along with Cortland.
Sophomore forward Ashlyn McGrath leads Oswego with 17 points and is tied for second in the NEWHL with 11 goals.
Sophomore goalie Lexi Levy is third in the conference for total saves (388), fourth in goals-against average (2.26), fifth in save percentage (.915) and fourth in win percentage (.531).
LAKERS LOOK TO BOUNCE BACK
The Oswego State women’s basketball team will host Plattsburgh at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Potsdam at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Max Ziel Gym.
The Lakers (11-6 overall, 4-6 SUNYAC) entered the week on a four-game losing streak and tied with the Bears for sixth place in the SUNYAC standings.
Oswego opened the season with eight straight wins for its longest unbeaten start in 18 years and has already surpassed its win total from each of the past four seasons.
The team, coached by Sean Pinkerton, is pursuing its first SUNYAC playoff berth since the 2012-13 campaign.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.