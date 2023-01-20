College roundup: Oswego men’s hockey aims for season sweep of rival Plattsburgh

Oswego Lakers junior Jackson Arcan, center, lines up to pass the puck during a game against Brockport on Nov. 19 at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena in Oswego. Colin Noftsier photo provided by Oswego Athletics.

OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s ice hockey team enters a rivalry matchup on the road this weekend aiming to extend its lead in the SUNYAC standings.

Oswego (11-5-1 overall, 7-1 SUNYAC) will play at 7 p.m. Friday at Plattsburgh (11-4-2, 5-2-1) in a league game after recently capturing the host tournament of its conference foe.

