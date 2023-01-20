College roundup: Oswego men’s hockey aims for season sweep of rival Plattsburgh

OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s ice hockey team enters a rivalry matchup on the road this weekend aiming to extend its lead in the SUNYAC standings.
Oswego (11-5-1 overall, 7-1 SUNYAC) will play at 7 p.m. Friday at Plattsburgh (11-4-2, 5-2-1) in a league game after recently capturing the host tournament of its conference foe.
The Lakers are ranked sixth nationally in the latest USCHO NCAA Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Poll, and 12th in the PairWise Rankings.
They are among the top 25 teams in the country in scoring offense and scoring defense, averaging 3.4 goals per game while surrendering 2.4 entering the weekend.
Oswego last played in the Comfort Inn Complex Winter Classic hosted by Plattsburgh, advancing via shootout after a 3-3 tie with SUNY Potsdam on Jan. 6 to claim a 2-1 win over the Cardinals the next day.
The Lakers also claimed a 5-1 win over the Cardinals on Nov. 4 and last swept the regular-season series in 2019-20.
Oswego suffered a 3-2 loss to third-ranked Adrian in the Oswego State Hockey Classic the week prior. The team returned for second semester action with its annual host tournament, opening with a 6-2 win over Saint Anselm College on Dec. 30 before falling to the Bulldogs the next night.
Oswego freshman goalie Cal Schell entered the week ranked fourth in the SUNYAC for save percentage (.929), third in win percentage (.679), fourth in goals-against average (2.11), and fifth with 351 total saves.
Lakers junior defender Ryan Dickinson tops the conference in plus-minus with a mark of plus-17.
The Oswego women’s ice hockey team will host a pair of NEWHL games this weekend as they try to rebound from back-to-back losses to third-ranked Plattsburgh.
The Lakers were swept by the Cardinals — 4-3 and 4-1 — last weekend in Plattsburgh and fell to 1-5-1 over their last seven games.
Oswego (9-8-1, 7-4-1) received votes in the most recent USCHO Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Poll for the second straight after falling out of the top 15. The Lakers are No. 19 in the PairWise Rankings.
BEDNARIK SHINES AT UNIVERSITY GAMES
Oswego sophomore Simone Bednarik is playing for Slovakia in the FISU Winter World University Games in Lake Placid that started Jan. 12 and were slated to conclude on Sunday.
She recorded two assists in a Monday night victory over Team USA to increase her tournament total to two goals and three assists, ranking 12th in overall points ending the day.
Slovakia was tied with four other teams in Group A preliminaries following Monday’s win with a 2-2 overall record and six points. Canada (3-0, 9 points) led the group entering the week.
LAKERS ENTER KEY ROAD TILTS
The nationally-ranked No. 20 Oswego men’s basketball team entered the week on a nine-game winning streak with a pair of crucial SUNYAC away games looming.
Oswego (13-2 overall, 7-1 SUNYAC) will play league away games Friday night at Oneonta (10-5, 6-2) and Saturday at New Paltz (7-7, 5-3).
Devin Green and Jeremiah Sparks entered the week averaging 14.8 and 14.7 points, respectively, to lead Oswego.
The Oswego State women’s basketball team is away this weekend as it looks to bounce back from its first consecutive losses of the season.
The Lakers (11-4, 4-4) will play tonight at Oneonta (11-4, 6-2) and Saturday at New Paltz (12-3, 8-0) after losing to Geneseo, 73-52, on Jan. 7 followed by a 75-30 setback at SUNY Cortland last Friday.
Oswego was tied for fifth in the SUNYAC standings to start the week.
