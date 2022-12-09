OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s basketball team will enter a stretch of road games as it looks to cap off its best opening semester in nearly two decades.

The Lakers enter the weekend at 8-1 overall and 2-1 in the SUNYAC. They won eight straight to open the year for its longest winning streak to begin a season since claiming 13 in a row to kick off the 2004-05 campaign.

