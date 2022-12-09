OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s basketball team will enter a stretch of road games as it looks to cap off its best opening semester in nearly two decades.
The Lakers enter the weekend at 8-1 overall and 2-1 in the SUNYAC. They won eight straight to open the year for its longest winning streak to begin a season since claiming 13 in a row to kick off the 2004-05 campaign.
Oswego has already eclipsed its win total from each of the previous four seasons and has gone 10 years since its last winning record, finishing 18-9 in 2012-13. The team will aim to close the strong stretch with a game at SUNY Potsdam on Saturday and Plattsburgh on Sunday.
The first semester will close with a road game on Dec. 17 at Colgate before the Lakers return to play Dec. 30 at Alfred following a short break.
Junior guard Karleigh Leo has led four starters in double figures scoring with an average of 18.6 points per game, including a team-high 34-for-96 mark from behind the 3-point arc.
Diamond Pickett has averaged a double-double of 13.6 points and 10.4 rebounds while Logan Castiglione and Shania Iglesias have added 11.6 and 10.6 points per game, respectively, for the Lakers.
Oswego is scoring 74.3 points per game to rank 10th among all NCAA Division III teams entering the week. The Lakers also rank third nationally with a rebound margin of 17.9.
The Oswego men’s basketball team will aim to follow up its first 100-point performance of the campaign as it closes the first half with a weekend road trip.
The 25th-ranked Lakers (5-2 overall, 2-1 SUNYAC) will play Saturday at Potsdam and Sunday at Plattsburgh to close the semester before returning for the Utica Tournament beginning Dec. 29.
Oswego is coming off a 106-64 victory over Buffalo State last Saturday to top 100 for the first time this season.
All five starters average double figures scoring for Oswego, led by junior guard Jeremiah Sparks at 13.9 points to go with 7.1 rebounds per game. He is joined by Devin Green (12.1 ppg), Cartier Bowman (11.3), Ahkee Anderson (10.1) and Jamal Achille (10.0).
LAKERS DROP THIRD STRAIGHT
The Oswego men’s hockey team will close the first semester on the road this weekend aiming to snap a three-game losing streak.
Oswego plays at Buffalo State Friday night before closing the first half Saturday at Fredonia. The Lakers return to begin the second semester with a Dec. 30 home game at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena.
The nationally-ranked No. 10/14 Lakers were outscored by a combined 11-2 in consecutive losses to Skidmore, Morrisville State, and Utica over its last three games.
Junior forward Shane Bull leads the Lakers (7-4 overall, 5-1 SUNYAC) in scoring with eight points on three goals and five assists thus far.
The Oswego State women’s ice hockey team closed the first semester with a 3-2 loss to rival Plattsburgh in the Deborah F. Stanley Arena last Saturday.
The 14/16th-ranked Lakers had won their previous seven games and ended the first half with an 8-4 overall record and a 6-1 mark in the NEWHL.
Sophomore forward Ashlyn McGrath has led the way with 10 goals and 4 assists while Mack Hull has contributed 5 goals and 6 assists.
Oswego is slated to return to the ice by hosting Amherst on Jan. 3 in the Deborah F. Stanley Arena.
