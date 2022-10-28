OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s soccer team finished as the fifth seed for the SUNYAC Playoffs and will begin with a first-round game at 1 p.m. Saturday at No. 4 Plattsburgh.
The winner will advance to face top-seeded Cortland in the semifinals next Wednesday.
Oswego suffered a 2-0 loss to Plattsburgh on Oct. 8 in their only prior matchup this year.
Brianna Winkler has led a balanced scoring attack for the Lakers (8-5-3) this season, finishing the regular season with five goals and one assist, including a pair of game-winning scores.
Katie Delgrosso added five goals while senior Graisa Madden and Luigina Serrao added four goals apiece for Oswego.
Sophomore Perri Anderson started all 17 games at goalie, tallying seven shutouts to go with 47 saves at a 74.6 percent rate, according to the SUNYAC stats website.
Oswego enters the postseason with the program’s highest win total since claiming nine victories in 2015, and its best win percentage since 2013.
The Oswego volleyball team will end the regular season with a nonleague away match at 1 p.m. Saturday at Marywood University in Scranton, Penn.
Oswego (17-9, 5-4) is already locked into the No. 5 seed for the upcoming SUNYAC Playoffs and will begin with a first-round game at No. 4 Geneseo at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The winner will advance to face top-seeded Cortland in the semifinals on Nov. 4 with the championship game on Nov. 5.
The Knights beat the Lakers, 3-2, on Oct. 8 in their only regular-season matchup.
Entering the week, Oswego junior Grace Taylor led the SUNYAC in total blocks (73), and ranked sixth in hitting percentage (30.9), eighth in total points (242.5), and ninth in service aces (40).
Sophomore teammate Cara Simplicio entered the week ranked fourth in points (287) and fifth in kills (237) among all SUNYAC players.
The Oswego State men’s soccer team will miss the SUNYAC Tournament after finishing the regular season with a 5-8-2 overall record, including a 2-5-2 mark in the conference.
Oswego suffered a 3-1 loss to New Paltz on Oct. 22 to officially conclude the campaign.
Last year, the Lakers reached their first conference tournament title game in more than three decades.
The Oswego field hockey team was scheduled to end the regular season this week and had already been eliminated from playoff contention.
The Lakers finished 7-8 overall but just 0-5 in the conference entering their finale against Morrisville this week.
