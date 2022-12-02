OSWEGO — Simone Bednarik is making her mark on a pair of women’s ice hockey programs in different parts of the world.
The Oswego State University sophomore is a returning All-NEWHL Rookie Team selection for the Lakers and is establishing her place on the Slovak women’s national ice hockey team.
She competed in the IIHF World Championship this past April and was part of the Slovakian Olympic Roster for the qualifying tournament last November in Sweden.
Bednarik and 19th-ranked Oswego (7-3 overall, 5-1 NEWHL) will wrap the first semester with a game tonight at Buffalo State before hosting No. 9 Plattsburgh at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Deborah F. Stanley Arena.
“I think I benefitted a lot as a player and a person,” Bednarik said. “I learned a lot of different plays in Slovakia, how they and other European teams play differently, and I kind of tried to bring that here. As a person, I had to be more confident and stand out, and I was really competing against other girls who had fought to play on that team.”
Bednarik is from Elmhurst, Ill. and initially attended York Community High School in her hometown.
Her parents, Miriam and Kamil, were both born in Slovakia as were her grandparents on each side, and Bednarik still has other family that lives in the country. She frequently visited with her parents and siblings through childhood.
Approaching her senior year of high school in fall 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the budding hockey standout saw her opportunities to play a senior campaign at home slipping away with club teams halted or playing reduced schedules.
She eventually jumped on the chance to play a standard season for a club team in Slovakia and stayed for a full year to gain eligibility for the national squad.
“It was hard at the beginning, I went over there without my family, without my friends, and it was my senior year, so I kind of left everything here to go,” Bednarik said. “But I found a lot of good friends, they made me feel at home right away. It was a different community, so I had to learn little things like going shopping by myself, taking the train, it was a learning experience but I’m happy I did it.”
Bednarik made the national team upon tryouts but was under the initial belief that she wouldn’t be asked to compete in the Olympic qualifying tournament last year.
She said the call came to her mom about a week in advance and they made quick arrangements to join the team for a few practices before departure. Bednarik described being driven to the ice to jump in with the squad as soon as her plane landed.
“I had to pack up my things and call coach (Mark) Digby right away,” Bednarik said. “It was excitement covered with chaos, because I had to get everything ready, get myself ready mentally, the whole time on the plane I was just thinking about what I’d be doing when I get there.”
The excitement spread throughout Oswego as the team would often watch the Slovakian games together before or after practices last November.
“It’s exciting when we’re sitting here in Oswego and getting off the ice for practice, then running to turn the TV on to watch one of our teammates playing on NBC,” Oswego coach Mark Digby said. “It was pretty cool to have somebody like that around who wants to continue to improve and push herself.”
Bednarik recalled getting frequent messages after her games and constantly checking in with her Oswego teammates back home to keep tabs on their progress while she was away.
She missed only one game for the Lakers last year during her Olympic qualifying appearance for Slovakia.
“They were really supportive from all the way across the world, and I was trying to support them as much as I could, too,” Bednarik said. “Just knowing they had my back was a good feeling.”
Bednarik is next hoping to be included when Slovakia takes part in the FISU Winter World University Games next January in Lake Placid. She also hopes to be on the nomination list for the next IIHF world tournament next April.
The forward has a goal and two assists through the first 10 games for Oswego this year after ranking fourth on the team in points (six goals-eight assists) and plus-minus ranking (7) in her debut campaign on the All-NEWHL Rookie Team.
She has helped Oswego win seven straight games entering the final weekend of the first semester, including three victories over ranked opponents.
“From our team standpoint, you just hope that those experiences soak up and then she’s able to wear them off on other people,” Digby said. “It’s no different from our league championship or the NCAA Tournament, the excitement and the pressure of those games and how do you balance that out and play normal, and that’s what we hope she’s gained the most.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.