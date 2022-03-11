OSWEGO — Oswego State men’s ice hockey captain Travis Broughman and men’s basketball sophomore Jeremiah Sparks were named First Team All-SUNYAC in their respective sports to highlight the Lakers numerous league award winners.
Broughman and Sparks each garnered third team All-SUNYAC honors in the prior season conducted in 2019-20.
Junior goalie Steven Kozikoski was a third-team selection for men’s hockey, while Sparks was joined by teammates Devin Green (second team), Julien Crittendon (third team) and Brendan Mulson (third team) among the Lakers men’s basketball All-SUNYAC players.
Oswego women’s ice hockey senior captain Philomena Teggart was named Second Team All-NEWHL while women’s basketball senior Danielle Caivana received Third Team All-SUNYAC.
Broughman led the SUNYAC with five game-winning goals and ranked sixth in goals (13), tenth in assists (15) and sixth in total points.
Kozikoski finished second in goals against average, allowing just two per game, while ranking fifth in the conference for saves (460), second in wins (13), winning percentage (.750), and third in save percentage (.926). They helped Oswego State finish 18-7-1 overall before falling to Geneseo in the SUNYAC final to end the season.
Following the conference tournament, Sparks led Oswego men’s basketball in scoring average (11.7) and total assists (72). Green led the league in total 3-pointers (72), 3-point percentage (.479) and free throw percentage (.947).
Teggart capped off her Oswego career with a second straight appearance on the All-NEWHL second team.
The defender tallied 16 goals and 35 assists for her career and led the penalty-kill unit that led the NEWHL with a .917 efficiency rating. She helped guide Oswego to a 16-8-1 overall finish following a 1-0 loss to SUNY Cortland in the conference tournament semifinals.
Cavana was selected from women’s basketball in her lone season at Oswego (5-19 overall) following a transfer from Cazenovia, where she previously earned All-NEAC honors.
The senior guard from Frankfort-Schuyler averaged 14.3 points per game and led the SUNYAC with 63 total 3-pointers while ranking third in 3-point percentage (.328).
