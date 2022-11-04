OSWEGO — Ryan Bunka is among the last to leave the trainer’s room after one of the final preseason practices for the Oswego State University men’s ice hockey team, joking that as “the old man,” he needs extra time in the ice bath.
Bunka is back for his graduate year and is the first from the Lakers program to utilize the added season of eligibility provided after the 2020-21 season was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bunka was voted as captain by his teammates prior to the season for the nationally-ranked No. 10 Lakers (1-1 overall), which continues with a pair of home games this weekend in the Deborah F. Stanley Arena. Oswego will host Plattsburgh at 7 p.m. Friday and Potsdam at 7 Saturday night for its annual “Whiteout Weekend.”
“I’m really happy to be back,” Bunka said. “I had a couple decisions I could have made last year, but I love all the guys here, they’re awesome, and my mind-set is to go as far as possible with this group.”
Bunka delivered a heart-felt exit speech to the team at last year’s senior banquet with the intention that he would be departing the program. The native of Unionville, Ontario, Canada, was considering pursuing a master’s degree at a college further south where he would not play hockey.
He then decided to reverse course about a week later and reached out to Oswego head coach Ed Gosek about coming back for the graduate campaign.
Bunka cited the goal of winning a SUNYAC championship and his belief that he had unfinished business at the NCAA Division III level.
Oswego finished 18-7-1 overall last year and went 12-3-1 in the SUNYAC, ending its season with a 6-1 loss to Geneseo in the conference title game.
“Honestly it was the coaching staff, my teammates, just the whole team environment,” Bunka said. “If I didn’t really believe that this team could win, or I didn’t love the guys like I love them and the brotherhood we have, I wouldn’t have come back. This team means so much to me and I really didn’t think I put my full stamp on the NCAA.”
After re-committing to the team, Bunka sought out Lakers alumni Derrell Levy to train over the past offseason with his company In-Tech High Performance Training at Big House Athletics near Toronto.
Levy played under Gosek as part of the 2007 national championship team and has worked as a trainer for pro players and prospects for the past decade.
“He does a great job, really hard worker and really tough on me, but he won a SUNYAC in 2007 so he knows what it takes,” Bunka said.
Bunka played in 25 games last year and the 5-foot-10, 180-pound defender contributed two goals — both held as game-winners — and six assists. He led the squad in plus-minus with a mark of plus-16.
He appeared in six games in each of the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons but climbed his way up into the regular lineup after entering behind a veteran-laden defensive core.
“Just learning as you go, learning from the older guys, from the coaches,” Bunka said. “It’s a lot of listening and taking advantage of opportunities. So, you learn, you grow, and you just run with it.”
Gosek credited Bunka for rededicating himself after initially arriving on campus to climb through the ranks of the squad.
He converted to a gluten-free diet after his second season, citing a desire to improve his overall health, and remained a fixture in the gym and around the ice during his free time.
“He’s a good player and has experience, but more importantly, it’s the respect he has among his teammates,” Gosek said. “They felt strongly that he should be captain. He’s a caring, team-oriented player.”
Oswego moved up to No. 10 on the latest USCHO.com Division III national rankings released on Monday following an opening weekend split against teams previously ranked in the top 10. Oswego lost to Hobart but beat Elmira to begin the new campaign last weekend.
The Lakers are aiming for their first NCAA Division III Tournament appearance since 2019 and last won the SUNYAC championship in 2014.
Bunka is happy to be back for his chance to help proudly lead the charge.
“That was my goal was to help lead a team,” Bunka said. “The guys voted me and I’m really grateful for it, and I’m going to take it with a massive amount of honor and put pride into it, put commitment into it, and do my best.”
