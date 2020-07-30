OSWEGO — Diane Dillon approached the task of re-launching the Oswego State women’s ice hockey team as if she were starting a business but was often heard throughout her final season referring to the program as her baby.
Dillon retired as head coach of the Lakers after 14 seasons following the 2019-20 campaign and the college announced in June that Mark Digby will take over as interim head coach.
Dillon said that she made the decision more than a year prior and came to an agreement to stay on for the most recent season while Digby joined the staff as an associate head coach, to help ensure a smooth transition for the program she was hired to revive in 2006.
“I’ve been coaching for almost 20 years, so it was time to move on and time to take another chapter in my life,” Dillon said. “I think it’s a younger person’s game, and I had been considering it for a while and discussed that with the college.”
Dillon has received a litany of well wishes from former players and coaches, rivals, fellow staff members and administration at Oswego State since her decision became public last month. She was unable to make the rounds and greet people in-person due to the COVID-19 outbreak abruptly shutting down campus two months before the semester was set to end.
“This has been kind of odd not being able to say goodbye in person not only for the players, but all the people at SUNY Oswego who have been so supportive of me and the program over the years,” Dillon said. “It was disappointing not to be able to shake people’s hands and thank them personally for everything that they’ve done.”
Dillon’s 14-year tenure was defined by her passion for growing the sport among girls in the area, the team constantly progressing on the ice, churning out high academic honors each year, and forging a strong connection between the program and the community.
She helped guide the Lakers to a 16-7-4 overall record and a 10-4-4- mark in the NEWHL during her final season, which ended with a loss to top-ranked Plattsburgh in the NEWHL championship game.
Dillon led the Lakers to 11 playoff appearances in her 14 seasons overall, including the last 10 years in a row. She coached one All-American — goalie Bridget Smith in 2015 — along with 20 players that garnered all-conference honors. She finished with a career record of 152-158-25 overall and a mark of 136-109-20 in conference games, developing a reputation for scheduling strong nonconference opponents.
Dillon also initiated a partnership with the United Way when she first took over the program and ensured the team stayed active with the charity throughout her 14 seasons. She helped start a Big-Sisters Program, the team’s annual Holiday Skate Food and Toy Drive, and was awarded the United Way Spirit of Community Award in March 2019.
“We always had tremendous interest in our program from potential recruits, so that was a sign of a culture that was desirable, an environment and a college experience that had an excellent reputation,” Dillon said. “We became a part of the community and they embraced us, and I think that helped the players learn that this was a lot bigger than just them.”
The Lakers also consistently showed strong academically, as evidenced by recent graduate and captain Kate Randazzo being named the NEWHL Scholar Athlete of the Year for each of the league’s three years of existence.
“(Dillon) made it clear that she wasn’t just our coach, she was there to kind of be more than that, and that’s the culture that she created,” Randazzo said. “She was always very involved with our schoolwork and making sure we had the correct resources to do better, and we always knew if we had any kind of problem, we could go and talk to her. She made a point of letting us know that we were a family and she was always there for us.”
Randazzo added: “Right from the start, she made it very clear to us that our involvement with the community was very important, and she had a great impact on how me and my teammates saw ourselves in the Oswego community. There are a lot of us that look at it like our home away from home, and that’s because of her.”
Dillon came to Oswego in 2006 after five seasons as an assistant coach for her alma mater, Division I Cornell, where she graduated in 1983 and was a three-year captain for the women’s hockey team. Dillon still ranks eighth in school history with 65 career goals, fifth all-time in assists (79), and sixth all-time for total points (144).
Dillon was approached by former Oswego athletic director, Tim Hale, about starting the women’s program and took the opportunity to begin fresh at an area where she had only previously visited to watch her brother play college hockey at Romney Field House in the 1970s.
“I was very happy at Cornell and I would have liked to have stayed at Cornell, but an opportunity to first of all be a head coach, and secondly to start a brand new program from scratch, is very rare,” Dillon said. “You often inherit someone else’s program, players, culture, all those things, so this was a wonderful opportunity to start from the beginning.”
Dillon’s decorated coaching tenure of nearly 20 years became as memorable as it was improbable. She left a successful career in business approaching age 40 to venture into coaching after being inspired while watching one of her friends lead Brown University in the NCAA Tournament.
Dillon was a design major at Cornell and worked mostly as a graphic designer and retail buyer, and held positions in the advertising, finance, and training departments for large-scale retail companies for about 20 years before deciding to coach. She worked in San Francisco, Cincinnati, Hong Kong, and other places during that time, and volunteered to coach youth hockey at several stops along the way.
She happened to reach out to her alma mater on the same day that one of their assistant coaches resigned and was quickly brought in for an interview and thrust into the assistant role that she envisioned coming about two or three years later at the earliest.
“I chucked the whole corporate world and I thought my parents were going to pass out,” Dillon said of her initial foray into coaching. “My father was thrilled, but my mother was like: ‘Oh my God.’ I cut my salary by quite a bit more than half and went to Cornell to be an assistant coach for five years, and then Oswego called. I’m not the typical career path whatsoever.”
Dillon said that she believes her business experience helped provide her with the ideal skills to launch a new program and that many of the same principles carried over between her two career paths.
“It’s about leadership,” Dillon said. “I wasn’t the conventional candidate but at the time, it really worked out. I think they needed someone with my skill set to start a brand-new program, because it was like starting up and running my own business and all the facets that go into that. … I think having that life experience really helped set the foundation for the program.”
Dillon credited members of Oswego administration, specifically President Deborah F. Stanley, and Oswego men’s head hockey coach, Ed Gosek, for creating a welcoming environment and providing any assistance needed to help the women’s team thrive from the onset.
“It was an overall outstanding experience,” Dillon said. “To be at a school that was so invested in hockey, and to work for a president in President Stanley who insisted that when the new Marano Campus Center Arena opened that we have a men’s team on one blue line and a women’s team on the other, that really set the tone for what the support and experience could be at Oswego. … The school opened up their arms for our program, and I couldn’t have asked for a more supportive environment.”
Dillon recently moved to Buffalo full-time, where she previously lived during each hockey offseason, and is considering her next move. She plans to explore community service and non-profit work after greatly enjoying that aspect of her role with the Oswego women’s hockey team.
The Lakers, meanwhile, are preparing for the upcoming campaign under Digby and aiming to make Dillon proud of their efforts moving forward. Dillon said that she believes she took the program as far as she could and that it is “ready to take off,” under new leadership.
“The legacy that she will leave is in the passion and energy that she has for the program,” Digby said. “We heard her talk about it being her baby a lot this year and I think that’s very motivating for me and for the players, too. We want to make sure that we’re doing our part to carry it on the way that she had envisioned when she got started.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.