OSWEGO — Kyle Lauria and Ryan Enos are spending the summer 300 miles apart working toward differing paths for their respective futures, but the former Oswego State baseball teammates keep receiving similar notifications throughout the last several weeks.
The duo has been piling up awards for their academic and on-field achievements since the Lakers ended their season with a 25-7 overall record in the regional round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Each player was named the Academic All-District Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America in early July for the latest recognition in their respective collections.
“I don’t try to shoot for these awards, I just try to do the best in everything that I do, so when this time comes around, I just sit back and when something comes in, it’s just a really good feeling to get recognized for that work both in the classroom and on the field,” Lauria said.
Lauria was also the recent recipient of the Dr. Sam Molnar Award, presented annually by the SUNYAC for the athlete that best combines academic and athletic ability with a minimum grade-point average of 3.30. He was the third Oswego athlete to win the award and first since Jon Whitelaw of the men’s hockey team in 2012.
Lauria also garnered All-America status for the American Baseball Coaches Association and D3baseball.com, and was named first team All-Region by each publication, to go with his first-team SUNYAC recognition.
Enos, meanwhile, was presented the SUNYAC Scholar Athlete of the Year for the second time in his career after claiming the honor as a sophomore in 2019. He was also named to the “Elite 20,” by the SUNYAC for having the conference’s highest GPA among players in the SUNYAC final. Like Lauria, Enos also garnered first team All-Region honors by the ABCA and D3baseball.com.
Enos was also named the SUNYAC Co-Player of the Year while garnering first-team All-SUNYAC honors.
“It means a lot because I take academics very seriously and I put a lot of work into that, so it’s nice to get recognized for both my performance on the field and in the classroom,” Enos said.
Enos plans to utilize his extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic and return to Oswego State as a senior again next spring. He is now studying as a double major in wellness management and business administration with a minor in coaching. He has maintained a 4.00 GPA throughout his four years at Oswego.
The second basemen from Oriskany is playing this summer for the Utica Blue Sox of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.
Lauria, however, will not return for an extra year after graduating in May. He is in his hometown of Point Pleasant, N.J., for the summer and working as a coach for a 14-and-under travel baseball team that recently competed in a national tournament at Fort Myers, Fla.
He finished with a 3.88 GPA, a degree in wellness management and a minor in nutrition. Lauria is now working on his certifications for nutrition and personal training in hopes of a future with the travel program in that realm while also planning to eventually take over his family-owned fitness center.
“I’m happy with my three and a half years,” Lauria said. “I do want to go back, but there are other things that I’m excited to do and move into. I’m really happy with what I’ve done (at Oswego) and I’m ready to move on.”
Enos and Lauria are reaping the rewards of a hard-fought season by coach Scott Landers and the Lakers that resulted in the program’s sixth straight NCAA Division III Tournament appearance.
That streak started in 2015 and does not include last season in which the NCAA canceled all Division III spring sports championships at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oswego played just nine games in the 2020 campaign and was not cleared to practice for this year until early March.
“We were about a month behind everybody starting practice, and we put a lot of work in to get where we wanted to be in a short period of time,” Enos said. “Every game was a doubleheader, so there was a lot that went into it, and I think we did a good job of getting prepared on short notice and making the best of the opportunity we had.”
Enos led the SUNYAC with 19 doubles and finished inside the league’s top 10 with 41 hits, 40 runs batted in, 39 runs scored, 21 walks, and 14 stolen bases. He also posted a top-10 batting average (.369), on-base (.517) and slugging (.586) percentages.
Lauria led the conference with 44 RBIs and finished second with 42 runs, 22 stolen bases, and four triples. He ranked fourth in total hits (47) and batting average (.414), fifth in on-base percentage (.514) and seventh in slugging percentage (.588).
The senior duo helped pace the Lakers to an average of 11.2 runs scored per game, which was the fourth best mark nationally among all NCAA Division III teams.
“Even though we couldn’t get together as a team as much as we would like, or take any trips because of our COVID protocols, this was the most fun season I have ever been a part of,” Lauria said. “Just being a part of a winning program like that, we don’t have to spend every minute outside baseball together, but when we’re together as a team, it truly was amazing.”
He added: “We worked hard together, we found a way to get our work in even when our facilities were closed, and the fact that those things were happening really brought us closer than we could have been.”
