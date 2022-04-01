OSWEGO — Ryan Enos has instantly asserted his presence upon his return to the Oswego State baseball team.
The senior infielder from Oriskany has started the season on a sizzling pace, quickly capitalizing on his decision to come back to the Lakers for a fifth year to complete his eligibility.
Oswego State is scheduled to host New Paltz today to begin SUNYAC play and Enos enters with .558 batting average. The Lakers (10-3 overall) recently entered the national rankings at No. 23 in the D3baseball.com/NCBWA Top 25 poll.
Enos — a fixture in the Lakers lineup since his true freshman campaign — opted to utilize his added year allotted to those on NCAA teams when the 2020 season was called early at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. He decided quickly after the provision was announced.
“I just wanted to come back and be with my teammates for another year, it was hard losing that year to COVID, so I wanted to use that eligibility and just come back for one last year with all my teammates,” Enos said.
“I have a lot of special relationships, made a lot of friends and had great experiences, a lot of great opportunities come from being a part of the program, and I just wanted to be a part of it for one more year to try to make one last run.”
Enos has slugged five home runs to already match his career-best total for a season. He has knocked in 22 runs to go with 11 stolen bases and just three strikeouts to six walks through his first 13 starts.
He has recorded a hit and has scored a run in every game thus far, and has two outings with multiple home runs.
“I’ve just been seeing the ball really well and been on time for everything, which is one of the biggest parts of hitting,” Enos said. “I think our preparation throughout winter and going into the season was really good, our live bats against each other, hitting everyday going into the season has really been beneficial toward the start.”
Enos smashed three home runs during a six-hit performance in a victory March 5 at Keystone College to spark an eight-game winning streak.
The right-handed batter said that he had never gone deep three times in a game at any level and soaked in the milestone with his teammates afterward.
“They were all excited and very supportive, and it was big because we had another game after that and played Shenandoah the next day, so it was good to get off to that hot start for the weekend and try to continue it into the next couple games, which we did as a team and swept that next series,” Enos said.
Enos started 125 of a possible 127 career games at Oswego entering his fifth and final campaign, including nine in 2020 before the remainder of the season was canceled.
He entered this season with a career .343 batting average, 17 home runs, 105 runs batted in, and 33 stolen bases. Enos played for the Utica Blue Sox of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League over the summer, finishing with 24 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 32 appearances.
“If you ask me, he’s supposed to do that,” Oswego State baseball coach Scott Landers said. “But I think he’s playing aggressive and fast, and this year maybe more than other years, he’s really staying within his boundaries and not putting a lot of pressure on himself.”
Enos took on a second major as part of his plans to return for a fifth year, adding business administration to his wellness management program. He was twice named a First Team Academic All-American and was the 2019 SUNYAC Baseball Scholar Athlete of the Year.
He is a two-time First Team All-SUNYAC selection, two-time SUNYAC Elite 20 honoree, and was named the Bob Wallace Co-Player of the Year by the league last season while also garnering a spot on the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Team.
“He’s been a staple and a role model to younger guys that, this is how it’s supposed to be, and this is what can come out of it,” Landers said.
Oswego started the season in Maryland, then played in Virginia before a seven-game swing through Florida.
The Lakers went 25-7 overall and 14-2 in the SUNYAC last season, ultimately falling in the NCAA Division III Regionals. Oswego has qualified for the NCAA Tournament in each of Enos’ three full seasons, including a trip to the NCAA Division III World Series in 2018.
“I’m happy with the way we’ve played so far, and I think we’re going to continue to improve throughout the season,” Enos said, “I think we’ve got a really special team.”
