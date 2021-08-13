OSWEGO — The Oswego State fall sports teams will return to action to start September for the first time since 2019.
Schedules for the upcoming season were unveiled for most Lakers fall sports teams entering the week, with games slated to begin soon for men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, field hockey, cross country, tennis and golf.
All fall sports for Oswego State were canceled last year due COVID-19 concerns and state mandates. Here is a look at the upcoming slate for each Lakers team.
MEN’S SOCCER
Oswego men’s soccer will open the campaign at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 by hosting Morrisville State in a nonconference game at Laker Turf Stadium. They are looking to build on a 9-7-2 overall record in 2019.
Oswego will host 10 games overall in the same location, including nonconference clashes against Keuka (Sept. 4), Utica (Sept. 5), Hamilton (Sept. 8) and Ithaca (Sept. 14). They will travel for nonleague games at RIT (Sept. 11) and Misericordia (Sept. 18).
The Lakers will open SUNYAC play with four straight road games, playing at Plattsburgh (Sept. 24), Potsdam (Sept. 25), Buffalo State (Oct. 1) and Fredonia (Oct. 2). They will then close with a five-game SUNYAC home stretch against Brockport (Oct. 8), Geneseo (Oct. 9), Cortland (Oct. 16), New Paltz (Oct. 22) and Oneonta (Oct. 23).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
The Oswego State women’s soccer team will begin by hosting a nonleague game against Cazenovia at 4 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Laker Turf Stadium as part of a season-opening doubleheader with the men’s squad.
They will also host nonleague games against Hamilton (Sept. 14) and Hilbert (Sept. 16) and play nonconference road games at SUNY Canton (Sept. 4), Houghton (Sept. 17) and Keuka (Sept. 28). Oswego is slated to face Utica (Sept. 10) and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford (Sept. 11) in a tournament at Fredonia.
They will open SUNYAC play by hosting SUNY Potsdam (Sept. 24) and Plattsburgh (Sept. 25) and will host Buffalo State (Oct. 1) and Fredonia (Oct. 2) in other league games.
All of Oswego’s five road SUNYAC games will be played consecutively to close the season — at Brockport (Oct. 8), Geneseo (Oct. 9), Cortland (Oct. 16), New Paltz (Oct. 22), and Oneonta (Oct. 23).
VOLLEYBALL
The Oswego State women’s volleyball team will host Keuka at 7 p.m on Sept. 1 in Max Ziel Gymnasium to tip off their attempt to maintain momentum from a 20-10 overall record in 2019.
Other nonconference home games for the Lakers include matchups against Elmira (Sept. 17), SUNY Canton and St. John Fisher (Sept. 18), and Cazenovia (Sept. 21). Road nonleague outings are against Morrisville State (Sept. 4), St. Lawrence (Sept. 10), Clarkson (Sept. 11), SUNY Canton (Sept. 11), and Wells College (Oct. 6).
The SUNYAC schedule consists of home games against Cortland (Sept. 14), Geneseo (Oct. 1), Brockport (Oct. 2), Oneonta (Oct. 15), and New Paltz (Oct. 16), to go with road outings at Fredonia (Sept. 24), Buffalo State (Sept. 25), Potsdam (Oct, 22), and Plattsburgh (Oct. 23).
Group or tournament outings are scheduled for Sept. 3-4 at Morrisville and Oct. 29-30 at Saratoga Springs.
FIELD HOCKEY
Oswego State field hockey is scheduled to open Sept. 1 on the road at Houghton in the first of several nonleague outings. The Lakers will host nonconference games against Medaille (Sept. 3), Wells (Sept. 4), Sages (Sept. 8), St. John Fisher (Sept. 18), St. Lawrence (Oct. 5), Nazareth (Oct. 12), and play other nonleague road games at Rochester (Sept. 15), Morrisville (Sept. 22), Elmira (Sept. 24), Utica (Sept. 29), and Keuka (Oct. 29).
The SUNYAC schedule features home matchups versus New Paltz (Oct. 2), Geneseo (Oct. 9), and Cortland (Oct. 27) along with road games at Morrisville (Sept. 22), Brockport (Oct. 15), and Oneonta (Oct. 23).
The SUNYAC playoffs for all team sports are set for late October into early November.
GOLF, WOMEN’S TENNIS FALL SLATES
The golf and women’s tennis teams have each unveiled the fall portion of their respective schedules.
The women’s tennis squad will host matches against Plattsburgh (Sept. 3), New Paltz (Sept. 4), St. John Fisher (Sept. 12), Houghton (Sept. 15), Hartwick (Sept. 17), Sages (Sept. 19), and Utica (Sept. 29). Road matches are at Fredonia (Sept. 10), Brockport (Sept. 11), Alfred (Sept. 18), and Cortland (Oct. 2) before they pick back up in the spring.
The Oswego State golf team will host the 23rd annual Oswego State Fall Invitational on Sept. 25 and 26 at the Oswego Country Club. The Empire 8 fall championships will be held on Oct. 2-3 at Timber Banks Golf Course in Baldwinsville.
The rest of the fall golf schedule features the St. John Fisher Invitational (Sept. 5-6), Clarkson Invitational (Sept. 7), Elmira Invitational (Sept. 14), Utica Invitational (Sept. 16), and the Nazareth Invitational (Oct. 9-10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.