Molly FitzGibbons stayed true to a fearless mind-set and consistent approach to make her mark on the national stage.
The Williams University sophomore and 2020 Oswego High School graduate recently placed fifth in the mile run at the NCAA Division III indoor track and field championships held March 11-12 at Winston-Salem, N.C.
FitzGibbons garnered All-American status in her debut at the NCAA national meet after qualifying for the event just a week prior.
“I wasn’t even sure if I was going to make nationals, I ended up getting the time to qualify the week before, so I was super happy I made it,” FitzGibbons said.
“Then going into nationals, I was trying to focus on one race at a time and just making the finals, and I ended up squeezing into that, and then to do so well in the finals, I guess I had a few good races and was lucky enough to perform well at the right time.”
FitzGibbons completed her finals race in four minutes and 55.31 seconds to mark a new personal record and post the fifth-best time in team history during the NCAA final.
She finished eighth in the preliminary round the day prior with a time of 5:02.18. FitzGibbons had previously completed her first sub-five-minute mile a week earlier to qualify.
“It was odd because I feel like I’m around such talented people on my team all the time, to have been No. 5 in program history is weird to think about because I don’t even think of myself as necessarily top five on my current team, so it was really cool, really exciting,” FitzGibbons said.
Williams assistant coach Dusty Lopez credited the calm and gradual approach with which FitzGibbons improved throughout the season.
She opened the year with an average mile around 5:20, according to Lopez, but calmly cut time over the course of the campaign to position herself for the memorable finish.
Lopez said that he and other coaches saw her times going down late in the year and could sense her momentum rising, believing that she was on the path to producing a strong performance.
“She had been trending really well, and she has always been a pretty fearless racer, so once she got into great shape, her race instincts are really good, and when she got into nationals, she had a plan and knew what she needed to do,” Lopez said.
“She really executed like a veteran, which was really cool to see because it was obviously her first time at the national meet, and she really didn’t look that way.”
Lopez sensed a calm in FitzGibbons in the moments leading into her first NCAA appearance.
The duo cultivated a plan to get out in front early for the preliminaries and try to stay with the front of the pack rather than make a late charge, which FitzGibbons executed to move through the first day of competition.
She was able to reset for a better performance the next day, and per Lopez, showed no signs of feeling pressure or intimidation during her first chance to contend on the big stage.
“She went in and didn’t let the nerves affect her too much and stuck to her plan and let her fitness take over,” Lopez said. “When you PR at nationals, you’re going to beat a lot of people who on paper look faster than you.”
FitzGibbons will now turn her attention to the outdoor track and field season quickly approaching.
The Ephs, who won the 2019 NCAA Division III indoor national championship, departed for Virginia earlier this week for their annual spring training session, which wraps up with three nonleague meets to begin the season.
FitzGibbons plans to focus mostly on the steeplechase for the outdoor season in her second year at Williams. She won three straight Section 3 Class A outdoor titles in the event for the Buccaneers to go with multiple indoor and outdoor crowns in the 800, 1,500, and 3,000 runs.
The Ephs had their indoor season canceled last year and the outdoor schedule was condensed due to COVID-19 concerns.
“I really like my team, now that we have competitions, I get to see what it’s traditionally like, it’s definitely different from last year but I think last year was a good experience, too,” FitzGibbons said.
