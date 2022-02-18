OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball program has plenty to celebrate during its upcoming alumni weekend.
The Lakers enter their final pair of regular-season home games ranked No. 19 nationally according to D3hoops.com and have already secured the top seed for the SUNYAC playoff tournament.
Oswego (21-2 overall, 15-1 SUNYAC) will host Brockport (15-6, 10-5) at 7:30 Friday night at Max Ziel Gymnasium followed by a matchup against Fredonia at 5 p.m. Saturday in the same location.
“This is a really close group, our best players are our hardest workers, I think I can count on one hand how many bad practices we’ve had this year,” Oswego coach Jason Leone said. “The daily habits are there. … There has been great leadership behind the scenes where I feel like whatever I’m asking them, it’s being echoed when the coaches aren’t around.”
Oswego suffered a 64-63 setback at New Paltz last Friday to snap a 17-game win streak, ending just two shy of matching the team record for consecutive wins set in the 1958-59 season.
The Lakers will wrap up the regular season this weekend and the conference tourney begins on Tuesday.
“From the start, we knew what type of talent we had coming in and just sticking together, how special it could be,” said Devin Green, a junior guard from Bishop Kearney High School in Rochester. “We just prepared every practice and took everything serious from practice to workouts to film, scouting, just buying into what coach was saying and understanding the mindset of winning.”
Oswego has relied on relentless defense with an adjusted scheme from Leone, and balanced scoring among its top four scorers of Green (11.6 points per game), Jeremiah Sparks (11.6), Julien Crittendon (10.9), and Christian Simmons (9.6).
The Lakers entered the week ranked fourth among NCAA Division III teams in scoring defense, allowing just 59.3 points per game, sixth in field goal percentage defense (37.3) and sixth in 3-point percentage defense (27.1). They are also 10th with a plus-nine rebound margin.
Leone said he changed the way he taught defense this year after meeting with respected colleagues during the canceled 2020-21 campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
He credited the unit that shares similar size and athletic traits for quickly picking up the style predicated on rotation.
“I think our defense is very help-oriented, we’re helping each other and rotating when other guys mess up, just picking up for each other and making each other better,” said Sparks, the sophomore guard from Jordan-Elbridge.
Leone gained his 200th victory as Oswego head coach amid the recent surge with a Feb. 4 win over Potsdam.
The 10th-year head coach enters this weekend with 273 total career wins after four seasons at Keystone College.
Sparks said that Leone did not mention the accomplishment during his postgame meeting with the team, and a few players left to ask the coach to return to the locker room to celebrate the milestone.
“That was special, everything that’s been happening this season has been special,” Green said. “For coach leading us and getting us to where we’re at right now, being a part of (the 200th win) was very special to us also.”
Leone credited past players, coaches, and administration for the consistency behind the achievement.
He is guaranteed to finish the campaign with an average of 20 wins per season as the most succesful 10-season span in team history. Oswego has already topped that measuring stick this year for the fifth time in Leone’s tenure.
Leone is eager to relive moments from all 200 wins during the annual program alumni celebration this weekend with past players and coaches gathering at The Press Box in Oswego following Saturday’s game.
“Those moments make you think about all the players, the coaches, all the recruiting stories, all these guys that I’ve gotten to coach you remember in a quick snapshot what it was like recruiting them, or what if we didn’t get this guy or that guy, all the assistant coaches that have gone through and have their own programs,” Leone said.
“You reflect on all the people that you’ve worked with, players and coaches, the win streaks and NCAA Tournaments, you just think about all these things,” he added. “It really truly is a team recognition.”
Oswego appears headed toward its sixth NCAA Division III Championship Tournament appearance under Leone, including the only Sweet 16 berths in team history in 2016 and 2019.
Opening-round games for the tourney are scheduled to begin March 4.
“We know we’re capable of losing but if we stick to what we need to do and buy into everything, we can keep moving forward,” Green said. “We’re taking it day by day, being humble, staying grateful to be in this position because of the hard work and everybody being together as one.”
