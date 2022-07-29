OSWEGO — Heather Moore is ready to extend her impact on Oswego State University athletics beyond the field hockey team.
Moore was recently named the associate athletic director for internal operations for the Lakers.
Oswego assistant vice principal and director of intercollegiate athletics Wendy McManus announced the hire on July 14. Moore, who has coached the Lakers Division III field hockey team since 2017, started in her new role over the past week.
“The athletic department has had a lot of new hires, a new athletic director, and I can see things changing positively,” Moore said during a recent phone interview.
“We’re getting some more structure and processes in place that are going to help our teams and athletes be more successful, so I think the opportunity to be part of the change and affect it at a ground level is exciting and something I wanted to continue doing.”
Moore will be responsible for overseeing the NCAA compliance program, athletic facilities and team transportation, executing cost containment measures, and working closely with coaches and programs on a variety of other tasks.
She will maintain her head coaching role with field hockey for this fall but plans to step down after the season when a national search can be conducted.
Moore also previously oversaw the student-athlete academic support program on top of her coaching duties.
“There is a lot of planning and things to get ready for the fall season, so I’m just excited to learn more and grow into this position,” Moore said.
Moore’s promotion is the latest in the revamped administrative department that started with McManus taking over last July. She recently celebrated her one-year anniversary in the position.
“We are excited to welcome Heather to her new role within Laker athletics,” McManus expressed in a statement on Oswego’s official athletics website. “Through the search process, Heather reaffirmed her commitment to the student-athlete experience and Laker athletics. With her experience in coaching and academics she will have a great impact on our department.”
Prior to joining Oswego, Moore was head field hockey coach at Division III Earlham College in Richmond, Ind. from 2013-17. She previously worked four years as an assistant coach for her alma mater, Colgate, and was a member of the Oneonta coaching staff from 2008-10.
Moore is a certified Level II coach with the U.S. Field Hockey Association and first started working with the organization as an assistant in 2005.
The Greene native was a four-year starter on defense for the Colgate field hockey team from 2004-07 and garnered NCAA Division I Mideast Region Second Team and All-Patriot League First Team honors as a senior.
Moore guided the Oswego field hockey program to an 8-9 overall record last fall and the team established program records for most goals (59) and points (154) in a single season while posting seven shutouts for the highest team total since 1984.
She was aiming to reduce travel time with a young family and believes the transition to the administrative role will achieve that while remaining attached to her most beloved sport.
“It’s a little bit bittersweet, field hockey has been an important part of my life since I was about four years old, playing and coaching and being part of it,” Moore said.
“I just think now some of the pieces as a college coach, the travelling and the recruiting, are things I no longer want to continue doing. So, I can still be in athletics, watch field hockey and be part of the program, but in a different role without having so much travel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.