OSWEGO — Circumstances forced Caleb Munski into a rare vocal role for Oswego State University men’s soccer as a freshman and he has elevated the standard for program leadership ever since.

Munski is entering his fifth and final campaign as a graduate senior for the Lakers, who opened the regular season this week as they aim to build off their first postseason championship game appearance in more than 30 years last fall.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.