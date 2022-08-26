OSWEGO — Circumstances forced Caleb Munski into a rare vocal role for Oswego State University men’s soccer as a freshman and he has elevated the standard for program leadership ever since.
Munski is entering his fifth and final campaign as a graduate senior for the Lakers, who opened the regular season this week as they aim to build off their first postseason championship game appearance in more than 30 years last fall.
The Liverpool native has excelled as a defender in 38 career starts and has guided his peers off the field by serving as a mental health advocate for a variety of athletes on campus and throughout the SUNYAC.
Munski was elected as the Vice President of Communications for the SUNYAC Student Athlete Advisory Committee for the next two semesters after serving SAAC on campus for the past two years.
The returning captain has utilized social media, including his personal Instagram, to act as a willing listener, share past mental health concerns, or post uplifting and inspiring messages to help others navigate personal difficulties.
“It’s a very difficult topic but at the time if your team captain can open up and talk about his experience, maybe it will help someone else,” Munski said. “I think it really has helped our team. It has allowed us to be closer. Obviously, you’re going to butt heads spending every day together, but it’s making us be more conscious of how we do that to not step on someone’s toes.”
Munski started with SAAC in the previously vacant role as a social media manager and organized weekly theme posts “Mental Health Mondays,” and “Takeover Tuesdays,” to address the topic consistently.
Last year, he served as co-president of Oswego’s chapter of SAAC with Jenna Rogers of the field hockey team before moving on to the league role for 2022-23. He also helped organize holiday fundraisers, can drives for organizations on and off campus, and leaf-raking outings for elderly area residents.
“I think joining SAAC was just a chance for me to give back to the community at first,” Munski said. “I have a lot of family that lives in Oswego, and we get a lot of support from the community, so I think that’s something that’s very important.”
Munski credited Mike Losak, a pitcher from the Oneonta baseball team, for inspiring him to speak out on mental balance at a past a conference SAAC retreat.
Munski said that his teammates and other Oswego athletes have been receptive and opened their arms when learning of his past struggles, which he has tried to reciprocate each time he is approached.
“I think it’s an important topic that our team talks about now that maybe wasn’t talked about enough before,” Munski said.
Maintaining his role as an advocate is one of the additional benefits to returning for Munski, who is working to obtain his master’s degree in business administration.
He is one of three captains along with Ryan Young and Ryan Contreras. Munski and Young are the only returning fifth-year seniors from head coach Dan Kane’s initial recruiting class at Oswego.
Munski made his decision to return last fall despite the potential to move on after graduation or potentially seek a transfer to another program outside of NCAA Division III.
“Oswego was just home to me,” Munski said. “I went back to when I was visiting all these different places in (high school) recruiting and Oswego was always in the back of my head and one day it just hit me: ‘Why am I going to all these different places if all I’m thinking about is Oswego?’ I think it’s the atmosphere, and I’ve already put in the work to help build up a program, so let’s stay here and finish it out.”
Munski has been the full-time starter since being inserted into the lineup as a true freshman, a rarity under Kane, after their captain suffered an injury early into the 2018 season.
“He was forced to be the voice in the back line, and I don’t think it’s stopped since then,” Kane said. “He’s a tremendous leader by example.”
Munski garnered All-Region third team honors and All-Region Scholar recognition by the United Soccer Coaches last year, in addition to an All-SUNYAC nod.
The former all-state player and Section 3 champion from Liverpool High School helped lead Oswego to a 6-7-5 overall record last year.
Munski said that he and Young were each motivated to return in part to chase another chance for a SUNYAC title after ending last season with a 6-0 loss to Cortland in the conference playoff final.
“We told coach we aren’t leaving without a chip, and we have one more year to do it, but to at least get there was exciting,” Munski said. “It was not an easy journey, but we’re willing to put in the work, and we think all the new recruits and our teammates are on the same page.”
The SUNYAC finals appearance marked the first for Oswego in 30-plus years, dating back to at least the late 1980’s. The program has not won a conference title since 1966.
“I think our team is extremely hungry, it’s motivated them more to know that we are so close,” Kane said. “Since I started here, we have had great talent, but we didn’t have great team belief. It’s been hard to get that, and we now have it.”
He later added: “I always think that the season kind of comes down to one or two crucial moments, and these guys have gotten through those crucial moments before and navigated those. They understand they’re going to be challenged and they’re ready to accept the challenge.”
All Oswego State fall sports teams were scheduled to begin their respective regular seasons by the end of the coming week.
OSWEGO STATE
FALL SPORTS TEAMS
Men’s soccer
Coach: Dan Kane
2021 record: 6-7-5
Women’s soccer
Coach: Brian McGrane
2021 record: 5-9
Field Hockey
Coach: Heather Moore
2021 record: 8-9
Volleyball
Coach: Toby Rens
2021 record: 12-14
Men’s Tennis
Coach: Shane Evans
2021-22 record: 2-3
Women’s Tennis
Coach: Shane Evans
2021-22 record: 3-9
Men’s Cross Country
Coach: Juan Martinez
Women’s Cross Country
Coach: Juan Martinez
Golf
Coach: Mike Howard
