OSWEGO — Oswego State men’s basketball coach Jason Leone shared a heartfelt letter through the university athletics website less than 48 hours after their landmark season concluded.
Oswego advanced to the first NCAA Division III Elite Eight in program history before suffering a 77-74 loss to Wisconsin-Whitewater last Saturday in Ashland. Va.
The nationally-ranked No. 6 Lakers ended with a 28-3 overall record, their most victories in a season ever, and won a program-record 24 straight games en route to the deepest postseason run in team history.
“I wanted to say thank you to all who followed our historic 2022-23 season,” Leone expressed in the letter addressed to friends of Oswego men’s basketball, which is posted at oswegolakers.com.
“It was nothing short of magical. This season was without question the hardest of my career after losing my dad unexpectedly on Sept. 28. My players gave me a reason to smile every single day when it was hard to smile. That alone made this team unforgettable.”
Leone has guided Oswego to the NCAA Division III Sweet 16 in four of the last seven seasons, including each of the last two years with a combined 55 wins. The team has reached the NCAA Tournament in seven of his 11 seasons at the helm.
Leone went on to thank each of his assistant coaches — Ryan Roland Jake Pritchard, Bill Farden, Roxana Burrows Farden — stating that they made “every day special and your sacrifice does not go unnoticed.”
He then thanked his wife, Amber Leone.
“What you do, to let me do what I do, is incredible,” Jason Leone expressed. “You are the toughest and most driven person I’ve ever met. Being a coach’s wife is the hardest job there is. Thank you! Looking forward to our family returning to some form of normalcy starting today.”
Leone then closed with a direct message to all Oswego State administrators, alumni and fans.
“The hardest part of this is how abrupt it ends,” Leone stated. “What we have built here in 11 years is so wonderful to share with all of you. Thank you for your unconditional support and for embracing me as your coach. It truly is a privilege.”
He continued: “Eleven years, 236 wins (55 the last two seasons), four Sweet 16’s, one Elite 8. Laker Fans, be proud because you have all been a part of this amazing run that we all should wrap our arms around and hold close to our hearts.”
Oswego knocked off the defending national champion, top-ranked Randolph-Macon, with a 73-64 victory last Friday to advance to its first Elite Eight.
Jeremiah Sparks led Oswego in the season-ending loss with 35 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists. The junior guard averaged 17.4 points per game to top the Lakers for the season.
Sparks was followed by senior guard Devin Green (13.7), sophomore guard Ahkee Anderson (12.1). and junior forward Cartier Bowman (10).
Leone and his assistants were recently recognized as the SUNYAC Coaching Staff of the Year for the sixth time in 11 seasons.
Sparks and Green were each named to the All-SUNYAC First Team, Anderson was selected to the second team, and senior Jamal Achille made the third team.
