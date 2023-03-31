OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team recently added another accolade at the conclusion of their historic season.
The Lakers finished ranked No. 5 in the last D3hoops.com poll released March 21 for the highest final NCAA Division III national ranking in program history.
Oswego finished with a 28-3 overall record and won a team-record 24 straight games before the deepest postseason run ever by the program ended with a loss in the NCAA Division III Elite Eight.
The Lakers also established a new team record for wins in a season and have reached the NCAA Sweet 16 in four of the past seven seasons under 11th-year head coach Jason Leone.
Oswego also opened the campaign ranked No. 5 by D3hoops.com for its highest national preseason ranking ever.
LAKERS TRIO GARNERS ALL-REGION HONORS
Oswego head coach Jason Leone was named the Region 3 Coach of the Year as part of the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District Teams announced by D3hoops.com.
Oswego junior guard Jeremiah Sparks was named to the All-Region 3 First Team while senior Devin Green was selected to the second team.
Sparks averaged 17.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, all career bests, and eclipsed 1,000 career points in his third season out of Jordan-Elbridge High School.
Green, the 6-foot-3 guard from Rochester, provided averages of 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and nearly two steals per game.
Green also recently garnered a spot on the NABC Reese’s Division III All-Star Game, played March 18 in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Green and Sparks were both named to the All-SUNYAC First Team earlier this month.
