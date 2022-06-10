Former Oswego High School standout and Williams College sophomore Molly FitzGibbons garnered All-American honors in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Division III outdoor track and field championships on May 29 in Geneva, Ohio.
FitzGibbons placed third nationally in the event with a time of 10 minutes and 30.57 seconds to establish a new personal record and the second-best time in team history, just 0.3 seconds shy of the program record, according to the official team website.
The 2020 Oswego graduate was also named All-American in the mile run during the indoor track season, placing fifth at the national meet in March.
