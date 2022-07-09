OSWEGO — Oswego State baseball standout Ryan Enos was recently named the recipient of the SUNYAC Dr. Sam Molnar Award.
The award is nominated and voted on by the SUNYAC member institutions and presented annually to a senior athlete with the best combination of academic and athletic ability to go with a minimum 3.0 grade-point average.
Enos recorded a 4.0 GPA in wellness management in his graduate campaign and was also named the SUNYAC Baseball Scholar Athlete of the Year and CoSIDA Division III Academic All-American of the Year.
The second baseman set Oswego’s single-season record with 21 doubles this past year. His 10 home runs are the third-highest total in team history while his 66 runs scored and 74 total hits both rank second all-time.
Oswego finished 33-13 overall and reached the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time since 2018 and third time overall.
Enos helped extend the Lakers steak of seven straight NCAA Division III Tournament appearances and finished his final season as the Lakers’ career leader in hits, at-bats, runs, doubles, and stolen bases, per the official team website.
