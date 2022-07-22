OSWEGO — Ed Gosek has long believed that community service initiatives are the ideal way to build rapport among his Oswego State men’s ice hockey team.
The Lakers, alongside the women’s program, are putting his philosophy into practice as each team is currently working to promote and partake in fundraisers with a close attachment to the national champion Oswego men’s ice hockey head coach.
Both teams have been active throughout the past month in the “Miles For Mary Virtual Challenge,” which concludes on July 30 to mark the fifth annual Mary Gosek Day in Oswego.
The Lakers squads are also expected to volunteer for the second Peaceful Remedies Mary Gosek Golf Tournament which is set for Sept. 11 at Stone Creek Golf Club.
Both events are intended to raise funds and awareness for Peaceful Remedies — the non-profit organization founded by Ed Gosek’s wife, Mary, prior to her death from ovarian cancer in 2017 — which offers free support services for individuals facing life-altering diseases as well as their families and caretakers.
“There’s a reason we’ve got a great group of season-ticket holders and people in the community willing to sponsor and do things for us, it works both ways, we’re grateful to do things and help out, and that’s always been my opinion of team building,” Ed Gosek said.
“Our players get to know one another, get to work with one another, and that’s always been an important part of our program. Community service helps make us a stronger team, and certainly more important is it helps the local area.”
The Miles For Mary Virtual Challenge is in its third year of encouraging area residents to become more active and healthy.
Participants are asked to log miles accumulated during their activity of choice on http://Race/NY/Oswego/MilesforMaryPeaceful and post a photo to social media with the hashtag: Miles For Mary Gosek.
Players from each team have been participating and utilizing their training or other activities such as dog-walking, swimming, kayaking, biking or rollerblading. Participants can try to raise funds via a pledge donation or simply take part as a way to raise awareness for the organization and its mission.
“Each time that you post, you hope to catch one more person’s eye and connect them to the message of Peaceful Remedies,” said Oswego State women’s ice hockey head coach, Mark Digby, a former Gosek assistant and a close friend to the family.
“The more connections we can help create for an organization like Peaceful Remedies, the better off it is for everybody around,” he added.
The Peaceful Remedies Mary Gosek Golf Tournament successfully launched last year with the help of players from each Oswego hockey team setting up sponsorships at each hole, carrying golf bags to carts, delivering drinks, selling raffles, and volunteering to help in a wide range of tasks.
This year’s event will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start under a captain-and-crew format. There will be a variety of games and prizes, including four chances at a hole-in-one reward, including a $10,000 payout for acing Hole No. 4. Teams can register at www.PeacefulRemediesOswego.com/golf.
All proceeds will go to Peaceful Remedies and the services they provide.
“It served as a great fundraiser but also provided a great opportunity to get people to get together, it’s a win-win situation,” Ed Gosek said.
“I think for all the new guys, it sets the tone for all the community service that we do, and it was a great way for them to understand what our program is all about in giving back to the community.”
Both the men’s and women’s ice hockey teams are active in other community efforts throughout the year, hosting multiple campaigns during the holiday season.
They were recently recognized by the “Helper Helper,” app as the top two programs logging the most community service hours among all NCAA Division III ice hockey teams.
“It’s great to see those numbers come out so that people see the appreciation our players have for giving back, and how involved our players are when they’re here,” Digby said. “For coach Gosek and myself, we’re both from this community, and we want our teams to be connected to the community.”
