OSWEGO - The Oswego State baseball team garnered an at-large berth into the NCAA Division III Tournament when pairings were released on Monday.
The Lakers (29-10 overall) open against Elizabethtown (22-20) in a four-team regional that also contains host Arcadia (38-7) facing Husson (23-15).
The double-elimination quadrant was scheduled to play from Thursday through Sunday in Glenside, Penn. The winner advances to the Super Regionals for a best-of-three series on May 27 and 28.
The Lakers reached the tourney for the seventh straight season dating back to 2015 — there was no 2020 tournament due to COVID-19 concerns — despite being eliminated from the SUNYAC Tournament as the top seed.
Oswego suffered back-to-back losses against Cortland and Brockport on May 13 to lose out on the conference’s automatic bid.
