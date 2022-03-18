OSWEGO — Charlie Grygas and Isaac Mathews each ended their seasons feeling dissatisfied, but both ultimately paid off their prolonged mission to reach the NCAA Division III wrestling championships.
The Oswego State University wrestlers competed for a national title in their respective weight classes last weekend at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Grygas won his first match but lost the next two to tie for ninth in the 174-pound bracket while Mathews dropped consecutive matches at 165 pounds.
Grygas had previously qualified for the national tournament as a freshman in 2019-20 but it was canceled the day prior to the scheduled start at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mathews, meanwhile, returned for a fifth year to experience his senior campaign after last season was canceled entirely due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Walking into that arena, everything is so perfect, the mats are brand new, official NCAA wrestling mats, signs and banners all over, it’s a really welcoming environment, so it’s cool just being there,” Grygas said. “But I think I can speak for Isaac and myself that we weren’t satisfied just going there, we wanted to win or just get on the podium.”
Grygas, the junior from Delanson and three-time state qualifier from Duanesburg High School, entered with a 26-3 record and beat Daniel Devera by a 7-3 decision to roll through his opening match.
He then suffered back-to-back losses by decision, 6-3 and 3-1, to end his tournament run.
“I guess I was just dissatisfied,” Grygas said. “I was happy I got to go, but it just sucks losing those big matches when you set a bar for yourself and you don’t reach it, but that’s the sport.”
Grygas led Oswego in wins at 31-6 as a freshman in the 2019-20 season and was one of two Lakers to qualify for the NCAA championships before their abrupt cancellation.
He garnered NWCA All-American honors, which was awarded based on body of work up to the NCAA tourney that was called off.
“That was the hardest part, I guess waiting all that time, it was such a buildup for me,” Grygas said.
Mathews, the senior from Wappingers who starred at Roy C. Ketcham High School, went into the national tourney with a 24-9 season mark.
He gained the quick advantage by scoring the first points in each of his matches but ultimately lost both by decision, 11-3 and 6-4.
“I’m pretty disappointed,” Mathews said. “I felt like I gave it my all though because I was able to score first in both of those matches but it just kind of got away from me later on, particularly in the second match, I was winning, I initiated all the offense and score, but it was my own offensive attack when I was already ahead late in the match that he was able to capitalize on.”
He added: “I was happy I was able to give it my all and I don’t have any regrets as far as preparation or how we prepared in the room, but of course I wish I did just one little thing differently and that would have changed that match.”
Mathews committed to come back as soon as winter sports were called off last year and said one of the key factors was motivation to finish his career on a better note after going 0-2 in the regional tourney as a junior.
“I knew that I had it in me to do better this year, so I just wanted to get that opportunity,” Mathews said.
“You can never take for granted an opportunity to wrestle because there is a limited amount of them, especially now I realize that because my career is over, so all of the challenges and everything we had to go through to make it happen was completely worth it.”
Mathews and Grygas each placed top three in their respective divisions at the Mideast Championships Feb. 27 at Elizabethtown, Pa., to qualify for the NCAA tourney.
They spent a few days in Iowa for the national tournament after waiting two years for the chance to compete, soaking in the wrestling-crazed city.
Mathews walked into an eatery to order Jamaican jerk chicken and the vendors were focused on the Big 10 conference wrestling championships between taking orders.
“Sometimes when you’re going through a long, grueling season, by the end you’re just almost sick of it and your body is hurting, but when take all that time off and step away off the mat, you realize how good it feels to just be wrestling again,” Grygas said.
