OSWEGO — Oswego State University seniors Kacie Simzer and Erica Scheblein were each selected for the National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-Region team.
The Lakers duo is among 190 NCAA Division III athletes to receive the honor among the six regions recognized.
Scheblein became the first Oswego player to receive the honor in consecutive years. She led the SUYAC in save percentage (.844) and ranked second in saves (124), and third in shutouts (four), goals-against-average (1.46), minutes played (942:59) and games started (16).
Simzer led the Lakers with 17 goals and 36 total points, also topping the conference in goals scored. She twice tied the school record for goals in a single game this year with a pair of four-goal performances.
Scheblein was also named the SUNYAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year. She finished with 375 career saves to rank sixth all-time at Oswego.
Scheblein and Simzer also each garnered All-SUNYAC honors along with classmate Kaitlyn Mastracco.
Mastracco ranked second on the team with 10 goals and 22 points for the Lakers (8-8 overall, 1-5 SUNYAC).
Oswego senior Caleb Munski and junior Kyle Gehnrich were named to the All-SUNYAC second team while senior teammate Kieran Gilroy made the third team for the Lakers (5-8-2 overall, 2-5-2 SUNYAC).
Munski finished with the Oswego team records for most career starts and for minutes played. He started 66 games and played 6,070 minutes, according to the official Oswego athletics website. The career defender from Liverpool played four seasons at Oswego.
Gehnrich led Oswego with two assists while Gilroy tied for fifth in the league with eight goals.
OSWEGO HAS ALL-LEAGUE DUO
Oswego graduate senior Graisa Madden and freshman Amber McDermott were each selected for the All-SUNYAC team.
Madden was named to the second team after the Baldwinsville native scored five goals to go with an assist. McDermott was a third-team selection after netting two goals and four assists in her rookie campaign.
They helped lead Oswego to a 9-6-4 overall record with a 3-3-3 showing in league play before falling in the SUNYAC semifinals.
CORBIN GETS ALL-SUNYAC NOD
Oswego senior McKenna Corbin was named third team All-SUNYAC to become the first to be selected from the Lakers since 2019.
Corbin led the league with 792 assists, which ranks among the top 10 seasons at Oswego all-time. She ranked third in the conference with 56 aces and fourth on the team with 230 digs and 46 blocks.
The Lakers went 17-11 overall with a 5-4 league mark and reached the SUNYAC Tournament quarterfinals.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.