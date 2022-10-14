OSWEGO — The Oswego State University volleyball team will host SUNY Poly at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Max Ziel Gymnasium, aiming to rebound after recently having its best win streak in nearly three decades snapped.
The Lakers (15-8 overall, 4-2 SUNYAC) are coming off a 10-day layoff following back-to-back losses against Geneseo and Brockport for their first conference setbacks of the season.
Oswego had won its previous 11 matches, which marked the fourth longest streak in program history, according to records on the team website. It was the most consecutive wins for the program since capturing 12 straight in 1993.
Oswego entered the week ranked fourth in the SUNYAC standings and on pace to secure a playoff berth with the regular season slated to end on Oct. 29.
Lakers sophomore Cara Simplicio opened the week ranked fourth in the league for kills (192), total points (227) and sixth in total attacks (492).
Senior McKenna Corbin leads the conference in total assists (534) and ranks fourth in service aces (40), while junior Grace Taylor is second with 61 total blocks.
The Oswego women’s soccer team will host Oneonta at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the home finale to begin the last week of its regular season.
The Lakers (7-4-2 overall, 2-2-1 SUNYAC) are unbeaten in five home games and will finish with road outings at Fredonia and New Paltz next week leading into the SUNYAC Playoffs.
Oswego opened the week fifth in the league standings, just behind Brockport (3-2-1 SUNYAC) for the No. 4 spot in the six-team playoff bracket.
Katie Delgrosso has scored a team-high five goals for Oswego while fellow sophomore Perri Anderson has stopped 41 shots for a save percentage of 77.4 to go with seven goalie wins entering the week.
Oswego entered the week tied with Geneseo at five points each in the SUNYAC men’s soccer standings for the sixth and final playoff spot.
Oswego will play at Oneonta Saturday and close the regular season at home at 1 p.m. on Oct. 22 against New Paltz.
The Lakers (4-6-2 overall, 1-3-2 league) reached the first SUNYAC final in three-plus decades last season.
The Oswego field hockey team is slated to host its senior day at 1 p.m. Saturday at Laker Field.
The Lakers (6-6 overall, 0-3 SUNYAC) entered the week with four regular-season games remaining in their bid to climb back into the playoff picture.
