College roundup: Oswego State volleyball has 11-match win streak snapped

Oswego State sophomore Cara Simplicio, center, spikes the ball during a recent volleyball match at Max Ziel Gymnasium. Colin Noftsier photo provided by Oswego State Athletics.

OSWEGO — The Oswego State University volleyball team will host SUNY Poly at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Max Ziel Gymnasium, aiming to rebound after recently having its best win streak in nearly three decades snapped.

The Lakers (15-8 overall, 4-2 SUNYAC) are coming off a 10-day layoff following back-to-back losses against Geneseo and Brockport for their first conference setbacks of the season.

