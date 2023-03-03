College roundup: Oswego men’s basketball, hockey hosting postseason games

The Oswego State men’s basketball team poses with the SUNYAC championship banner following a 74-63 victory over Brockport in the conference tournament final last Saturday at the Max Ziel Gym in Oswego. Photo provided by Oswego State Athletics.

OSWEGO — The nationally-ranked No. 6 Oswego State men’s basketball team is slated to host Marymount University to begin the NCAA Division III Tournament at 5:45 p.m. Friday in Max Ziel Gymnasium.

Oswego will also serve as the host site for the first-round matchup between Albertus Magnus and John Carroll University at 3:45 p.m. The winners will advance to play a second-round game Saturday in the same location with a Sweet 16 berth at stake.

