OSWEGO — The nationally-ranked No. 6 Oswego State men’s basketball team is slated to host Marymount University to begin the NCAA Division III Tournament at 5:45 p.m. Friday in Max Ziel Gymnasium.
Oswego will also serve as the host site for the first-round matchup between Albertus Magnus and John Carroll University at 3:45 p.m. The winners will advance to play a second-round game Saturday in the same location with a Sweet 16 berth at stake.
The Lakers (25-2) have won a program-record 21 straight games entering the tournament, its eighth NCAA appearance in the last 12 seasons under head coach Jason Leone. Last year, the Lakers reached their third Sweet 16 in the past six seasons.
Oswego secured an automatic bid into the national tourney by winning the SUNYAC playoff tournament, capturing a 74-63 win over Brockport in the final last Saturday at Max Ziel Gym.
The Lakers surpassed the 1958-59 squad, who won 19 straight for the previous record, with a 73-68 win over New Paltz in the SUNYAC semifinals the night prior.
Oswego junior Cartier Bowman was named SUNYAC Tournament Most Valuable Player and tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds in the final, combining for 28 points and 16 boards in the two-game tourney.
Jeremiah Sparks and Devin Green both joined Bowman on the All-SUNYAC Tournament Team.
OSWEGO-PLATTSBURGH SUNYAC FINAL SET
The Oswego State men’s ice hockey team will host rival Plattsburgh in the SUNYAC playoff championship at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena.
The Lakers (17-8-1 overall, 12-4 SUNYAC) enter ranked No. 11 in the Division III USCHO.com national poll and No. 12 nationally in the PairWise Rankings. The Cardinals (19-5-2, 12-3-1) rank sixth in seventh in the respective polls.
Oswego suffered a 6-1 loss at Plattsburgh in their most recent matchup on Jan. 20 but claimed a 2-1 road victory on Jan. 7 and a 5-1 home win on Nov. 4 to take the regular-season series.
Oswego advanced with a 4-1 home win over Buffalo State in the SUNYAC semifinals last Saturday.
The Lakers are seeking their first SUNYAC playoff crown since 2014.
The NCAA Division III Tournament pairings will be released on Monday.
LAKERS FALL IN NEWHL SEMIS
The Oswego State women’s ice hockey team suffered a 2-1 double overtime loss at SUNY Cortland last Saturday in the NEWHL Tournament semifinals.
The Lakers finished 14-11-1 overall and 11-6-1 in the NEWHL. The NCAA Division III Tournament brackets will be unveiled on Sunday.
