College roundup: Lakers ranked fifth in Division III men’s basketball

Oswego State’s Devin Green, right, dribbles against Brockport in a SUNYAC playoff game last season at Max Ziel Gymnasium. Alexis Fragapane photo provided by Oswego State Athletics.

OSWEGO — The Oswego State University men’s basketball team was selected fifth in the D3hoops.com Preseason Top 25, garnering the highest national ranking in program history, per the official team website.

Oswego is scheduled to open the season against Hobart on Nov. 11 as part of the Eastern Connecticut State Tip-Off Tournament.

