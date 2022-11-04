OSWEGO — The Oswego State University men’s basketball team was selected fifth in the D3hoops.com Preseason Top 25, garnering the highest national ranking in program history, per the official team website.
Oswego is scheduled to open the season against Hobart on Nov. 11 as part of the Eastern Connecticut State Tip-Off Tournament.
The Lakers finished 27-3 overall and 17-1 in the SUNYAC last year before ending their season in the NCAA Sweet 16 for the third time in six years. They are set to return six of the top eight scorers from that squad.
Oswego established a new program wins record and claimed the conference regular season and postseason championships last season.
OSWEGO 1, PLATTSBURGH 0 (OT)
Graisa Madden scored on a corner kick by Amber McDermott in overtime to lift the visiting fifth-seeded Lakers past the No. 4 Cardinals in the SUNYAC playoff quarterfinals.
Oswego was scheduled to face top-seeded Cortland in the semifinal this week and the championship game is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday at the highest remaining seed.
Perri Anderson made five saves in the shutout for the Lakers (9-5-4).
The 10th-ranked Oswego State men’s hockey team will host Plattsburgh at 7 Friday night in the Deborah F. Stanley Arena for the annual Whiteout Weekend event.
The Lakers (1-1 overall) will then host SUNY Potsdam at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Oswego began the season with a 5-2 loss at No. 3 Hobart last Friday before claiming a 5-2 win over No. 11 Elmira, facing a pair of returning NCAA Division III Tournament teams on opening weekend.
McQUADE GETS SUNYAC HONOR
Oswego freshman Matt McQuade was named the SUNYAC Rookie of the Week for his performance on opening weekend.
The rookie from Stittsville, Ontario, Canada, delivered a combined three assists with one against Hobart and two in the victory over Elmira.
The Oswego women’s hockey team will host Potsdam at 7 p.m. Friday at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena in its regular-season home opener before facing Canton at 7 Saturday night in the same location.
The Lakers (0-2) suffered a season-opening weekend sweep at No. 12 Adrian with losses of 4-1 and 5-0.
