OSWEGO — The summer is just beginning to heat up but so is the anticipation for the start of the Oswego State men’s and women’s ice hockey seasons following the recent release of each schedule.
The men’s squad will open by hosting an exhibition against Stevenson at 3 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena and Convocation Hall.
The women’s team will also begin with an exhibition outing the next day, hosting the London Jr. Devilettes at 3 p.m. in the same location.
MEN’S TEAM SCHEDULE
The Lakers men’s unit will drop the puck on their regular season on Oct. 28 with an away game at Hobart before facing Utica for the home opener at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Oswego will again be led by national champion head coach Ed Gosek and is coming off an 18-7-1 campaign that ended with a loss in the SUNYAC championship game.
They will begin the SUNYAC slate with the annual “Whiteout Weekend,” by hosting Plattsburgh on Nov. 4 and Potsdam on Nov. 5.
Other SUNYAC home games will be against Brockport (Nov. 19), Morrisville State (Dec. 2), Cortland (Jan. 27), Geneseo (Feb. 3), Buffalo State (Feb. 17) and Fredonia (Feb. 18).
Oswego State will play league road games at Cortland (Nov. 11), Geneseo (Nov. 18), Buffalo State (Dec. 9), Fredonia (Dec. 10), Plattsburgh (Jan. 20), Potsdam (Jan. 21), Brockport (Feb. 4) and Morrisville State (Feb. 8).
The Lakers will host their annual tournament on Dec. 30 and 31, facing St. Anselem in the four-team tourney that will also include NCAA national champion Adrian against Williams.
Oswego will also host Elmira in a nonleague game on Oct. 29 and play additional nonleague road games at Wilkes (Nov. 26) and Utica (Dec. 3). The team will also partake in the Plattsburgh Tournament on Jan. 6 and 7.
The Lakers have a second preseason home game slated for 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 against Carleton Place.
WOMEN’S TEAM SCHEDULE
The Oswego State women’s team will kickstart the regular season against Adrian College at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena. They will play again at 3 p.m. the next day in the same location.
Oswego will aim to build off the 16-8-1 overall record produced in its first season under head coach Mark Digby, reaching the NEWHL playoff semifinals.
The NEWHL conference slate will begin with back-to-back road games at Potsdam (Nov. 4) and Canton (Nov. 5), while the first league home game is slated for Nov. 12 against Morrisville State.
The home league slate will also contain matchups against Cortland (Nov. 18 and Feb. 10), Plattsburgh (Dec. 3), Potsdam (Jan. 6), Canton (Jan. 7), Buffalo State (Jan. 20 and Feb. 11), and Morrisville State (Jan. 21).
Other league road games will be at Morrisville State (Nov. 11), Cortland (Nov. 19), Buffalo State (Dec. 2), Plattsburgh (Jan. 13 and 14), Canton (Feb. 3) and Potsdam (Feb. 4).
Oswego will face William Smith College in a pair of nonconference games, hosting on Nov. 22 and playing away on Jan. 31. Other nonleague games are against Amherst (Jan. 3), at Hamilton (Nov. 27) and at Utica (Jan. 10).
The Oswego women’s team has a second exhibition outing scheduled for 3 p.m. on Oct. 22 against visiting Nazareth.
