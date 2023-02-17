OSWEGO — Jeremiah Sparks and head coach Jason Leone each recently collected major career achievements, but their focus remains centered on more significant milestones for the Oswego State men’s basketball team.
The nationally-ranked No. 11 Lakers (21-2 overall, 15-1 SUNYAC) are riding a 17-game win streak into a pair of conference away games to close the regular season this weekend.
Oswego will play at 7:30 Friday night at SUNY Brockport (18-5, 13-3) then again at 4 p.m. Saturday at Fredonia (2-20, 2-14).
The Lakers could match the program record for consecutive wins of 19 established in the 1958-59 campaign, according to records on the official team website.
“Our talent level is as good as it’s been here, but we’re combining that talent with aspects of maturity,” Leone said. “These guys have really put a lot of time into this, they really genuinely like each other, and the biggest difference I’ve seen from the first semester to this semester is just the composite energy and enthusiasm we’re bringing every day.”
Sparks has led the charge as the two-way standout for the Lakers. The 6-foot-3 junior guard from Jordan-Elbridge recently surpassed the 1,000-point total for his career, achieving the feat during a Jan. 24 victory at Geneseo.
Leone, meanwhile, captured his 300th career coaching victory with a 102-62 rout of SUNY Cortland last Saturday at Max Ziel Gym.
Sparks became the 19th player in team history to surpass the 1,000-career point total and scored 26 on a 10-for-13 shooting performance for his fourth game of 25-plus points as he hit the milestone.
“That’s an honor, definitely 100 percent, I’m glad I chose this spot to make a name for myself,” Sparks said. “I love it here, really love the people, my teammates, that’s what helped me get the points that I have here now, just growing with the guys here and playing, having fun, it’s just a joy.”
Sparks has been a three-year starter at Oswego, joining for the 2019-20 campaign and remaining with the program through the 2020-21 canceled season due to COVID-19 restrictions.
He has averaged double figures every year and enters the weekend with a career-best average of 16.3 points per game as a junior.
Sparks is shooting a career-best 49.3 percent from the field, 42.9 percent on 3-pointers with a personal high of 36 total makes from deep, to go with 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He attributed his recent production to his on-court experience and increased confidence.
“It’s just realizing your strengths and weaknesses, knowing what it takes to be a good player,” Sparks said. “You’ve got to be able to score at all three levels, make plays for others, and you have to really want it, you have to be a winner.”
He continued: “The more games you play, the more experience that comes with it. It definitely helps me that this is my third year, I wasn’t playing like this my first year around, so it’s just the process and taking your time.”
Leone pointed to Sparks’ role in their sustained success as the most impressive aspect of the junior’s scoring achievement, noting that all 1,000-plus points to date were scored in meaningful situations.
Oswego has a combined record of 48-5 over the past two years and is 67-13 overall during Sparks’ three seasons in the lineup. The Lakers won the SUNYAC Playoffs and reached the NCAA Division III Sweet 16 last year.
Leone also spoke to Sparks’ development as an all-around presence into one of the most reputable defenders in the SUNYAC.
“He’s probably as good of a leader as I’ve ever coached,” Leone said. “He’s not only our best guy in the games, but he’s our best guy from an energy and leadership perspective every day in practice. He’s a throwback, and he just continues to add to his game.”
Leone later added: “Jeremiah is a true two-way player, he does it on both ends of the court, and that example that he sets transcends through our whole team.”
Oswego’s last loss came on Dec. 2 against Brockport, 58-47, and the Lakers will need to avenge that setback to extend their winning streak for a shot at the program record.
The SUNYAC Playoffs are slated to begin on Feb. 21 and the NCAA Division III Tournament will tip off the weekend of March 3.
“A lot of guys have been getting the extra work in, on the court and in the weight room, and just coming together as a team,” Sparks said. “Making sure we know our goals and being on the same page every day with our habits on and off the court is what brings our team together.”
