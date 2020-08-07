Come paddle with THTLT on Aug. 16

WATERTOWN - Go for a paddle with Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust (THTLT) from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16 as they explore St. Mary’s Pond in the Happy Valley Wildlife Management Area, Oswego County. THTLT board member and skilled naturalist Bob McNamara will be the trip leader. They will be out on the pond rain or shine, barring any severe weather threats. The group may explore additional nearby ponds, should time and interest allow.
Paddlers will meet at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) kiosk on Churchill Road, off County Route 26 on the southern boundary of Happy Valley WMA (Google coordinates: 43 deg 2’ 04.0”N 76 deg 02’ 02.3’W). Take the Parish exit off of I81, and follow County Route 26 east. Turn north onto Churchill Road (opposite Crim Road).
Bring a kayak or canoe, life vest (PFD), lunch/snacks, water, sunscreen, and a facemask for times when distancing is not feasible. Life vests are required for all boaters. Participants will need to sign a standard questionnaire regarding COVID potential symptoms and exposures before embarking.
Register online at www.tughilltomorrowlandtrust.org; by email lgibbs@tughilltomorrow.org; or call 315-779-8240.
They do not share contact information. Having a phone number allows them to contact people should there be last minute changes due to weather or other events.
Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust is a non-profit organization that works with private landowners to foster the responsible stewardship and permanent protection of working forest, farm, recreation and wild lands in northern New York’s 2,100 square-mile Tug Hill region. THTLT also offers programs and outings that promote an appreciation of the region’s natural and cultural heritage for present and future generations. The Tug Hill region covers parts of Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida and Oswego counties.
