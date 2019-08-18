OSWEGO - The Oswego County Board of Elections is gearing up for the first early voting session this November.
The two elections commissioners — Republican Peggy Bickford and Democrat Laura Brazak — came to the legislature’s Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs Committee meeting Aug. 5 to discuss how they are planning to get the word out about this early voting.
The state Legislature approved earlier this year a group of voting reforms including offering voters the chance to vote 10 days before the regularly set Election Day. This move has meant more work for county boards of election as they prepare for the change in November.
The general election this year is Nov. 5.
The two commissioners told the committee members they have put together handouts that will be given to town clerks to pass out to people coming into their offices. Brazak said handouts also will be given to candidates to give to constituents when they go door-to-door campaigning in the fall.
But one advertising effort Brazak and Bickford came up with didn’t get much support from the committee members. In fact, the commissioners have withdrawn the idea since it didn’t see much support.
Brazak showed a copy of a paper placemat — one similar to those most people see on tables in restaurants or diners. She said the placemats will be printed to include information about early voting. She said the placemats would be on the tables at the diners for about a week and there are 53 possible diner locations in the county that she and Bickford will soon contact concerning use of the placemats.
Committee members Nathan Emmons, R-Oswego, and Richard Kline, R-Schroeppel, said these paper placemats in diners usually have advertisements on them from area businesses and those businesses might be annoyed if a placemat they are paying for is taken away and replaced with the early voting placemat — even if for just one week.
“Advertisers already paid for this. It’s a slap in the face,” Kline said.
Committee member and legislature Majority Leader Terry Wilbur, R-Hannibal, said he thinks doing some face-to-face informational sessions about early voting would be better, such as having elections personnel man the Oswego County Fair or AppleFest in Central Square.
The cost of the placemats would be about $2,500, the commissioners said.
Bickford said she has no idea how many people are going to show up for early voting, but she believes most will be “snowbirds” and people who normally ask for absentee ballots before they leave Central New York for warmer climates.
Early voting hours in Oswego County are being held at the Board of Elections at 185 E. Seneca St., Oswego. Hours are:
1-6 p.m., Saturday Oct. 26
9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday Oct. 27
8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday Oct. 28
Noon-8 p.m., Tuesday Oct. 29
Noon-8 p.m., Wednesday Oct. 30
8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Thursday Oct. 31
8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Friday Nov. 1
9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday Nov. 2
9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday Nov. 3
