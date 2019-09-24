OSWEGO COUNTY – Several rural transportation routes served by the Oswego Public Transit (OPT) service will permanently close on Tuesday, Oct. 1. A new route will be re-structured to accommodate most of the areas.
The routes to be closed will be:
• OPT-1: Fulton, Palermo, Mexico, Mapleview, Volney
• OPT-2: Fulton, Palermo, Parish, Volney, Hastings, Central Square
• OPT-3: Fulton, Mexico, Palermo, Richland
• OPT-4: Fulton, Central Square, Bernhards Bay, Constantia
• OPT-5: Fulton, Pennellville, Central Square
• OPT-6: Fulton, Oswego
• OPT-7: Fulton, Minetto, Oswego
• OPT-8: Fulton, Hannibal, Granby, North Hannibal
• OPT-9: Fulton, Volney, Scriba, New Haven
For more information, call Gary Mashaw, transportation services director for Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. at 315-598-4713, ext. 1910; or Donna Scanlon, liaison for Oswego Public Transportation, weekdays at 315-349-8294.
