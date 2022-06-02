Community members and businesses are invited to engage in Invasive Species Awareness Week

JEFFERSON COUNTY – Community members and businesses are invited to engage in a special event happening on June 10 in observance of New York’s Invasive Species Awareness Week (NYISAW)-a state-wide invasive species education and outreach campaign that occurs June 6-12 annually. To learn more about NYISAW and view a state-wide list of events visit: www.nyis.info/nyisaw.
The June 10 event will kick off in front of City Hall on Washington Street in Watertown at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 10 with a guided walk through Watertown’s Urban Arboretum. The Arboretum has over 35 different species of trees and is located between Sterling and Stone streets, one block south of Public Square. Those interested in attending should register to receive important information and event updates at: sleloinvasives.org/event/nyisaw-downtown.
The walk will be led by Mike DeMarco, Watertown City Planner and Tree Watertown Committee Member, Megan Pistolese-Shaw, and Robert Smith with SLELO PRISM. Participants will learn about the history of the Arboretum and the trees that make it special, along with invasive pests that threaten the health of the trees, and an opportunity to join an Adopt a Tree Pilot Project to monitor the trees in the Arboretum for signs of health decline.
After the walk, participating businesses on Public Square, with a NYISAW poster in their window, will offer walk attendees special offers, such as discounted beverages and appetizers. Walk attendees will be given a special ticket to get these offers. If a business is interested in participating by offering a special discount to walk attendees, contact megan.pistolese@tnc.org.
At 7:30 p.m. the Downtown Local Lounge, located at 137 Franklin St. in the Franklin Building, will show a viewing of a 55-minute documentary by the Westfield Production Company called Uninvited: The Spread of Invasive Species. The documentary introduces the concept of invasive species and highlights some of the species threatening New York’s environment and economy, while also showing some innovative ways that New York state is combatting these threats. The movie will be followed by a raffle where attendees can win prizes donated by SLELO PRISM partners.
