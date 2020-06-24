Community partners break ground on wastewater project in Volney

OSWEGO COUNTY – A new construction project highlights Oswego County’s commitment to improving infrastructure, benefitting residents and businesses alike. On Wednesday, June 10, county officials broke ground on the County Route 176/Howard Road Wastewater Project at the Oswego County Airport in Volney.
“This project is a long time coming,” said Oswego County Legislator Linda Lockwood, District 11. “The county established a capital project to expand intermunicipal wastewater service in Volney more than 10 years ago. The project was designed and received approval; however, it was never subsidized. Now, thanks to additional funding through new grant sources, we are finally able to begin the build.”
Sponsored by Oswego County, the project is a collaboration between the county, the town of Volney, the city of Fulton and the Oswego County Industrial Development Agency.
“The Oswego County IDA is pleased to support this project,” said Austin M. Wheelock, deputy director of Operation Oswego County. “We’re working cooperatively with the county to extend sewer service to the Oswego County Airport and the adjacent Airport Industrial Park property. This important project will help generate new business and job growth for Oswego County.”
Additional funding for the $2.5 million project came from the Northern Border Regional Commission and the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation, as well as the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, thanks to NYS Senator Patty Ritchie, 48th District.
“Reliable infrastructure is key to development and job creation in our communities,” said Senator Ritchie. “I was pleased to support this project, which will not only help to improve the Oswego County Airport, but also pave the way for new growth in the area.”
The expanded service will run along County Route 176 and a portion of Howard Road. It will include the Oswego County Airport and neighboring industrial park properties, providing the opportunity for future economic development in the area.
“Homeowners will also have the opportunity to hook up to this new, more efficient system for an additional cost,” said David Turner, director of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning. “This could potentially reduce the number of septic systems in an area known for poor drainage which, in turn, could also help improve water quality in this corridor.”
For more information about the County Route 176/Howard Road Wastewater Project, call David Turner at 315-349-8292.
