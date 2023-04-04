Community responds to make Oswego County DSS recruitment fair a success

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) held a job recruitment fair. Job seekers were able to speak with current employees in various divisions, including adult and child protective services, employment and training, child support, assistance programs and more. Employees shared their experiences with applicants and answered any questions they had about the various job opportunities available at DSS.
“Our recruitment fair had a great turnout, with potential candidates expressing interest in positions across the entire department,” said Oswego County DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord. “Working for DSS is a ‘calling,’ and we are thrilled to see so many people interested in answering that call. We look forward to expanding our workforce and welcoming new employees to our divisions.”
Nearly 25 job seekers visited DSS during the event, many opting to take advantage of the on-site application assistance that was offered.
Along with competitive wages and benefits, potential candidates may also benefit from the HELP Program. It is a New York state program that allows Oswego County DSS to hire for select competitive positions without the normal requirement of a civil service examination. Starting from March 15, 2023 through March 14, 2024, applicants applying for caseworker, caseworker aide, community service worker, social welfare examiner and support examiner will be able to work at DSS without having to take an exam at a later date.
“Our employees are dedicated to their work and are passionate about fulfilling our mission to strengthen families and protect the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Oswego County DSS Deputy Commissioner Marti Babcock. “I have worked for DSS for more than 30 years and it truly is rewarding work. If you have a desire to help others and want to work in a supportive environment with opportunities for growth, we encourage you to apply.”
Current job opportunities at DSS include case worker, account clerk, typist, community service worker, social services investigator, social welfare examiner and many others. To view a full list of current openings or to complete an application, visit https://oswego-portal.mycivilservice.com/.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.