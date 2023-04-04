Community responds to make Oswego County DSS recruitment fair a success

Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) held a job fair on March 18, giving community members the opportunity to learn more about available positions and complete applications on-site. Attendees learned about DSS careers, some even arriving before the job fair started.

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) held a job recruitment fair. Job seekers were able to speak with current employees in various divisions, including adult and child protective services, employment and training, child support, assistance programs and more. Employees shared their experiences with applicants and answered any questions they had about the various job opportunities available at DSS.

“Our recruitment fair had a great turnout, with potential candidates expressing interest in positions across the entire department,” said Oswego County DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord. “Working for DSS is a ‘calling,’ and we are thrilled to see so many people interested in answering that call. We look forward to expanding our workforce and welcoming new employees to our divisions.”

