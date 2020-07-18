Community wide lawn sale in Palermo

PALERMO - Palermo United Methodist Church will host a community wide lawn sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8. There are a variety of vendors participating with their items ranging in a vast selection of goods from household items, linens, toys, clothing and apparel, to hardware and items of interest for men.
A lunch tent will also be available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Space is still available if people would like to sell. Request an application at petrie3@twcny.rr.com or by calling the church office at 315-598-4888 by Aug. 1.
