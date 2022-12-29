Compass FCU helps purchase fire investigation equipment for Fulton FD

Compass Federal Credit Union recently donated $200 to the Fulton Fire Department toward the purchase of fire investigation equipment, said Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard. Displaying some of the equipment are, from left: Firefighter Alan Baker, firefighter William Falanga, firefighter Nick Tyler, firefighter Mark Gentile, Dan Kapuscinski, marketing administrator for Compass; Susan Fowler, assistant manager for Compass; firefighter Joe Bright and firefighter Kyler Gardner.

FULTON – Compass Federal Credit Union recently donated $200 to the Fulton Fire Department toward the purchase of fire investigation equipment, said Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard.

The donation was used to purchase waterproof modular toolboxes, tape measures, and tools used to develop detailed sketches of a fire scene that help determine the cause and origin of a fire, Howard said.

