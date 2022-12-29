Compass FCU helps purchase fire investigation equipment for Fulton FD

FULTON – Compass Federal Credit Union recently donated $200 to the Fulton Fire Department toward the purchase of fire investigation equipment, said Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard.
The donation was used to purchase waterproof modular toolboxes, tape measures, and tools used to develop detailed sketches of a fire scene that help determine the cause and origin of a fire, Howard said.
“Support from Compass Federal Credit Union and other local businesses has helped us with our community outreach to better educate children, families, and businesses about ways they can protect themselves and help others through fire safety education,” Howard said. “The information gained from fire investigations helps overall community fire prevention and education.”
In addition to fire prevention education in schools, at events, and in facilities with elderly residents, such as Towpath Towers or the Mill Apartments, the Fulton Fire Department is also offering business based first aid, community-based CPR, and is participating in a free smoke detector and installation campaign with the American Red Cross.
A fire extinguisher training program—currently in development and seeking funding—is aimed at both community members and businesses. The goal is to train people to identify and safely extinguish a fire before it grows rapidly and causes significant loss to property or life, Howard said.
Business based first aid is designed to train employees to recognize a medical emergency, contact the appropriate personnel, and, if equipped, provide the needed lifesaving first aid until medical help arrives.
The community-based CPR program can make a huge difference in saving lives, Howard explained. Statistics show that people who experience out of hospital cardiac events are twice as likely to survive if CPR is administered immediately. ”We want to train and equip as many community members in CPR as possible,” he said.
The free smoke detector and installation program is another simple way for residents to add protection and save lives, Howard said. “According to the National Fire Prevention Association, working smoke detectors in homes will reduce the likelihood of death by over half,” he said.
To learn more about Fulton Fire Department safety programs, or how to set-up programs for a business, contact Chief Howard at 315-592-5201.
