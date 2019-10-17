PHOENIX — Brielle DeRoberts hopes to one day become a lawyer, but in the meantime, the Phoenix High School junior has fueled her competitive edge by holding court during the Section 3 high school girls tennis season.
DeRoberts entered this past week’s Section 3 championship tournament with a 13-1 overall singles record this year for the Firebirds, excelling in her fifth varsity season nearly a decade after her family played a key role in helping generate enough student interest to re-launch the program.
Fourth-year Firebirds coach Chris Gould credited DeRoberts’ fierce commitment to daily improvement, along with her veteran poise and polished demeanor among the biggest reasons for her success thus far.
“The biggest thing for me in tennis is to keep a level head,” DeRoberts said. “I always go in confident but not cocky and I always focus on mentality, which kind of overrides skill for me. I just focus on keeping myself up and that’s what usually helps me.”
DeRoberts said that she believes she thrives off the pressure of singles play and enjoys the independent, self-reliant nature of head-to-head matches. She also savors the process of studying and observing opponents to identify and then exploit their weaknesses, a mindset that should also benefit her when she eventually pursues a potential law degree.
“I was young when I decided I want to do that, and I don’t know why really, I just think I’ve always kind of had that killer instinct,” DeRoberts said. “I’m very, very competitive, so I think it comes from that.”
Gould echoed that sentiment and said that DeRoberts possesses a competitive fire that few have matched during his tenure.
“Even when we do drills at practice, she gets really, really into them, and I love to see that,” Gould said. “Not all players are that extremely competitive, so it’s nice to see a player who is just as into this as I am as a coach.”
DeRoberts started playing the sport at the age of five along with her older sister, Gianna, who graduated from John C. Birdlebough High School last year and accepted an athletic scholarship to compete in track and field for Binghamton University.
The sisters — ages 5 and 7 at the time — were encouraged to take private lessons at Elevate Fitness in Liverpool, which was then Gold’s Gym, by their father, Darren, a former college football athlete, and their mother, Danielle.
Brielle DeRoberts said she quickly grew to love the sport and still takes private lessons outside of her high school season, working first with Chris Gallie and now Renee Underwood.
“My dad got us started and he has pushed me more than anyone else to keep going and not give up, to never stop,” Brielle DeRoberts said. “Deep down, he knew I loved it even on days where maybe I didn’t feel it, so that’s really motivated me. I always do better when he’s at my matches and there to help push me.”
The Firebirds program re-launched in fall 2013 after several dormant years when Brielle’s older sister, Gianna DeRoberts, was in seventh-grade. The DeRoberts sisters and a few close friends worked to construct a group of 11 players to meet the state minimum required for a team, and the district then approved the program to return.
Brielle DeRoberts joined the squad when she first became eligible two years later. She competed in doubles matches with her sister, and quickly displayed her singles potential when she knocked off multiple higher seeds to advance to the Section 3 state qualifier to cap off her eighth-grade campaign.
DeRoberts has shown consistent improvement each year since, according to Gould, and has remained dedicated toward her goal of advancing a step farther.
“She’s a gifted athlete and works very hard at her game and each and every year, she has made improvements,” Gould said. “I think her serve has gotten stronger and she’s hitting with more pace. She’s also employing more strategy. She’s setting her opponents up for various shots, and she’s learning when to be aggressive and when to sort of lay back and wait for her opportunity, and a lot of that comes with experience. She’s a great problem solver out there as well.”
DeRoberts also plays basketball for the Firebirds and is a member of her student newspaper, yearbook committee, leadership counsel, and National Honor Society.
