Completion of pedestrian bridge lighting project

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow announced the completion of the O&W Pedestrian Bridge lighting project over the Oswego River and canal system in downtown Oswego. In December of 2021, the city secured a $145,771 state grant to partially fund the $378,701 total project cost to illuminate the historic pedestrian bridge that will feature special lighting and effects to a visually pleasing appearance for residents and visitors, while tying in the bridge to other on-going downtown improvements and events. In 2019, the city of Oswego completed another special lighting project by illuminating the Varick Dam water falls just south of the O&W Railroad bridge.
“We are pleased with the outcome of the lighting project, adding to our other downtown improvements,” said Mayor Barlow. “I invite everyone to walk down the riverwalk or glance as you’re driving across the Bridge Street or Utica Street Bridge to see the beautiful final product.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.