Comprehensive Planning in Rural Communities webinar

WATERTOWN – The Tug Hill Commission from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28 will hold a comprehensive planning training session with the Tug Hill Commission’s Planning Director Matt Johnson.
This free webinar will highlight the ins and outs of creating a comprehensive plan for a community.
A certificate of attendance will be emailed to all who attend. Register at tinyurl.com/compplanwithmatt.
Johnson has over 25 years of experience working with small rural communities in the Tug Hill region on a wide variety of planning and land use issues. He assists communities with comprehensive plans, zoning laws, subdivision laws, and GIS projects. He received his bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University in 1993 and a master’s degree from Boston Architectural College in 2018.
