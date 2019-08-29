A new concert series at the newly opened Water Street Square pocket park begins this week and runs through Sept. 28.
Oswego Mayor William Barlow Jr. said the “Concerts @ the Square” will feature five live concerts that are free and open to the public. The city also will waive the open container law during each performance to encourage the public to patronize nearby businesses.
Here is the concert series schedule:
The Mix Tapes Duo — Saturday, Aug. 31 from 2-5 p.m.
Double V — Saturday, Sept. 7 from 2-5 p.m.
Millie Thelen — Friday, Sept. 13 from 7-9 p.m.
Mike Shiel — Friday, Sept. 20 from 7-9 p.m.
Tim Forbes — Saturday, Sept. 28 from 2-5 p.m.
