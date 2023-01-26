OSWEGO – Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, was in the County Legislative Building to open her main office in the new 280-mile wide NY-24th Congressional District, enjoyed what seemed to be for her a true homecoming of sorts, a return to her past, or it could be said, a return to her future.
Known as a hard-right winger, she hardly seemed one Thursday, Jan. 19, as she spoke in much more restrained and measured tones of common national problems and new ways of seeking common national solutions. She is a stalwart of conservativism, but to pigeonhole her as only that would be a mistake. She may actually be what President George W. Bush used to call a “compassionate conservative.”
Here are some of her views as expressed that day in answer to questions from the media:
On the issue of the debt ceiling which has now expired and if not raised by some time in June or July will result in the first U.S. government default in history, with bleak worldwide ramifications:
“We are trying to get some concessions on the debt ceiling right now,” Tenney said. “One of the key things I’d like to see happen is all of our military service members who were denied and removed from the military, who lost their time in service and lost their pay because of the vaccine, reinstated and brought up to speed on their time in service and what they lost by losing their jobs.”
“Obviously this gas stove issue. A lot of people are saying, ‘Come and take my stove out of my cold, dead hands.’ People are not going to give up their gas,” Tenney said. “People should understand that this is a huge issue. In upstate New York, we’re 80% dependent on propane, natural gas, and oil, and if you take that away from people in the timeframe they’re looking at, it’s going to be impossible to have any prosperity in our upstate region.
“Energy, to me,” she continued, “is the most important issue confronting our nation and our world. We have to have a multiple smart strategy on energy. You can’t just say we’re never going to use fossil fuels again and try to survive on that. But, they’re trying to do it. They’re trying to go to 100% zero emissions, zero fossil fuels by 2035, which is going to be impossible to do.”
On reducing Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid:
“First of all,” Tenney replied, “there’s no Republican in our House currently that’s elected who has advocated for reducing or eliminating or minimizing benefits of Social Security. In fact, the opposite. We’ve called for an increase. President Trump actually took out a tax on Social Security that was a payroll tax, so Social Security went up.
“We want it to be sustainable and to continue onward. We have to come up with ways of making sure that our mandatory spending, Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid are protected, while also finding a way to make our mandatory spending less so we can preserve Social Security and Medicare. These are really important issues, especially in upstate where we have more of an aging community. We’ve taken a program (Medicaid) that was for the truly needy, and kind of made it so we have so many transfers to people who really aren’t truly needy. We have to have growth, because without growth we’re not going to be able to pay for any of this. And high taxes, high entitlement rates with people who don’t…we’re displacing seniors and people who should be getting the benefits.”
On agriculture and taxes:
“Agriculture is so important to this region and this district,” she said. “We have to make sure they can be competitive, that they can actually get people to work for them. There are a lot of challenges we have there that we need to deal with in terms of getting us back to what we were. We need to get making things again. We need manufacturing. We need to bring those jobs back from overseas that we lost. I voted for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, not every Republican did, because 95% of taxpayers in my old district got a tax cut. The only people that got increases were wealthy. And that’s really the way it should work.”
On bipartisanship and finding common ground:
“All my legislation’s bipartisan,” Tenney said. “Most members of congress are bipartisan. It’s only the extremes on the right and the left who aren’t bipartisan as much, but they can be. I try to get people on the left onto my side, because I feel that we’re winning then.
“I am part of a new group that was started by a few of us called The Reagan-O’Neill Dialogues, and it’s a non-political group. We get together for social reasons but to try to find common ground. It’s a group of an equal number of Republicans and Democrats. We don’t necessarily come out with policy together, but we try to find a way to bring ourselves together so we can work with each other. We started with eight, then we went to 12, and now we’re going to have 20. So, it’s become very popular with our congress. And it’s not like we’re all moderates in the middle. We want to have true liberals and true conservatives coming together and finding their common ground, because I think that’s the way we’re going to bring our country back. So, we’re working on those issues, and we talked about it with some of our new members who are pretty progressive about how we’re going to deal with Social Security, how we’re going to deal with these issues. So, we’re already in conversations about trying to come up with a way, because we have a country at stake, and we have freedom at stake and self-governance. And we want to preserve that. And Oswego is going to be a big part of this. You’re like ground zero for a lot of things, and you’re in my heart, because this is the first place I ever represented. It’s been an honor.”
Tenney’s new office is located in the County Legislative Building at 46 E. Bridge St., Suite 102 and is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Phone number: 315-236-7088. Only one entrance to the building is available. It is at the corner of East Bridge and East Second streets.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.