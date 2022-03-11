Congresswoman Elise Stefanik responds to President Biden’s State of the Union address

OSWEGO COUNTY – On Tuesday evening, March 1, President Joe Biden addressed the nation in his first State of the Union.
Elise Stefanik, eastern Oswego County’s new 21st congressional district representative and the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, responded to the president’s speech later that night in a one-on-one telephone interview. Here is what was said.
My question for you tonight: I know there are many things about Joe Biden’s presidency with which you disagree. Could you speak to those things in his State of the Union address that you disagree with but also those things with which you do agree.
“Of course,” Stefanik replied. “So, the areas that I disagree with, I’ve been very much on the record, I think that our state of the union is in crisis, because of the failed far-left policies of one-party Democrat rule. You know, inflation, we heard President Biden talk about trillions of dollars of more spending. I believe that is only going to make inflation worse. We heard from the President how we’re going to be tough on Russia, and I think that the sanctions, I mean as of today, do not go nearly enough. We need to focus on hitting the Russian energy sector and unleashing American energy independence, that means all of the above, including nuclear, which I know is important to your readership, not just renewable solar and wind, which is what this administration prioritizes. So, you know, we need to green-light to keep the XL Pipeline as part of that agenda.
“Areas where I agree,” she continued, “I agree on the Cancer Moonshot. You know there is a long history of working together on a bipartisan basis to increase research dollars to find a cure for cancer, cure and effective treatment, especially childhood cancer, and I’ve worked on that before.
“The opioid epidemic, along with the bipartisan opioid task force, since my first term actually, we passed a very comprehensive bill in the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act, CARA, a few years back. Clearly there’s more work to do, as the leading cause of death for age 18 to 45-year-olds. It’s overdoses. Part of that is securing our southern border, and while Joe Biden said the words, secure the border, he has not taken a policy action to do so, such as returning to the Trump-era policies that were so effective, and he refuses to fund building a border wall.
“And then veterans,” Stefanik said. “That’s always an opportunity we can look for bipartisan agreement, and I spoke with the secretary of the VA after the speech about some of the legislation I’m working on based upon constituents that my office has worked with that have faced challenges with the VA and am looking forward to hopefully getting some support and opportunity to get a bipartisan win on those issues.”
What about the president’s ideas on bringing down the cost of child care?
“I’ve introduced my own child care bill,” Stefanik replied. “You know, there is a fundamental difference with what Democrats have proposed and what I proposed. What we’ve seen from Democrats and Joe Biden is they want a federal government, top-down approach. I do not think that the federal government is best-suited to run child care. What I do think we need to have is incentives more for home-based child care. And that works in rural communities, where right now we have huge vacuums, and you have to travel quite the distance in some parts of my district and new district to access affordable child care. But that is an area where clearly it’s a workforce issue at this point. It’s a top priority when I talk to employers, and I would hope the administration would look at the legislation I’ve put forward.”
Could you have both?
“Yes. Absolutely we can look at that,” Stefanik said. “But there’s a fundamental difference. I want to see the specifics of what he’s proposing, but if it’s more of the federal government just running child care, that’s not the right approach. We’ve seen that not work in a lot of what the federal government does. That’s what my congressional office does oftentimes, navigating the broken federal government. I think it’s more effective when communities are empowered from the bottom up, and the incentive is for them to figure out what works best for them, because what works best in Plattsburgh is not probably the best model for Hastings.”
What about the price of pharmaceuticals?
“Well, I think we need to certainly address the price of drugs,” Stefanik responded, “and we need to take out the middleman in terms of who gets the benefit. We need to make sure we’re not price-setting though, because that is going to gut innovation. It’s going to gut life-saving drugs. I am on a bill called Lower Cost, More Cures Act, and that’s a number of bipartisan solutions, streamlining the FDA, making sure there’s more transparency in pricing, patient-centered solutions. But again, the Democrats are discussing price-fixing, which is going to crush innovation, particularly when you get to a once in a 100-year pandemic like COVID when it was so important to have that innovation unleashed in record time. We don’t want to be behind the rest of the world when it comes to medical innovation. People come to the United States for a reason, for the best medical treatment in the world. The last thing we want is to stymie that.”
I remarked that it is interesting, though, that some countries seem to be able to sell the same drug sold in the U.S. for a lot less, like Canada for instance.
“Well, you know what?” Stefanik replied. “There are so many Canadian individuals who come to the U.S. to seek healthcare on a regular basis. Less so going in the other direction. Canadians constantly come to the state of New York to seek care.”
Stefanik made clear that in this debate, her primary concern is not for the pharmaceutical companies.
“It’s not sympathy for the pharmaceutical companies,” she said, “it’s sympathy for the patient, making sure the patient gets the best medical and best drugs available. When you meet with rare-disease families like I do, when you meet with people who are waiting desperately for that next step of research and development, you do not want to have that research and development stymied. And there are families that I’ve gotten very close to. So, this is about the patient. It is not about the pharmaceutical companies. It’s about making sure we have both affordable but life-saving cures and treatments for the patient.”
On another subject, you criticized the president’s handling of the war in Ukraine saying he hasn’t been tough enough, and I hear what you’re saying about Russian energy, but, what else? How about the rest of it? How do think it’s going and his handling of it has been?
“I think it’s been very poor,” Stefanik said, “and I look back at the past year. You had Vladimir Putin watching this president, as happens in every first year of a new American president, adversaries and allies watch around the world. And let’s talk about how it started. One of the first decisions Joe Biden made red-lighting and killing Keystone XL Pipeline, green-lighting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which had bipartisan support for sanctioning Nord Stream 2, to cutting off Russian energy supremacy and independence. We saw Russia conduct cyber attacks on critical industries and critical infrastructure with virtually no tough response from the United States of America. Then you have the Afghanistan withdrawal. You better believe Putin and Xi from China were watching that closely, watching that disaster unfold, the black mark on U.S. national security policy, the worst, certainly, since 9/11 in my lifetime prior to the war in Ukraine. We worked on proposing increased sanctions bills. We introduced the Guard Act. We believe in order to deter, you need to put sanctions in place ahead of time to actually act as a deterrent. We also thought you needed to get the ammunition and weapons in sooner. Joe Biden did not support Javelins, going back to the Obama-Biden administration. It was the Trump administration that ultimately provided the aid, not the Obama-Biden administration. So, this goes back multiple administrations and multiple pieces where Joe Biden has been wrong. They were too slow to get the Javelins in. They were too slow to get the weapons in, and now Ukrainians are being slaughtered. This is genocide, and Putin is a war criminal. He has been assessing Joe Biden, and Joe Biden’s failed. And what’s even worse is, the United States typically leads our European allies when it comes to tough sanctions. It’s Europe leading and the United States following. There’s been reporting, and we know that the United States is scrambling over the weekend while Joe Biden was in Delaware, because European countries were ahead of us with tougher sanctions on Russia. The U.S. should be the one that’s rallying Europe to have the tougher sanctions.”
And what would you do from this point on?
“From this point on?” Stefanik asked. “I would red-light the Nord Stream 2 pipeline permanently. I would completely, 100%, sanction the Russian energy sector. I would figure out a way to more effectively and quickly get weapons into Ukraine to allow Ukraine to arm themselves. President Zelensky sent a list of what those requests are. This White House should honor those requests.”
My last question about one of President Biden’s proposals has nothing to do with the war, it is domestic, on a 15% minimum corporate tax. What do you think of that? Furthermore he brought up that some very successful corporations, all together totaling $40 billion in income, pay zero in federal tax.
“I don’t support tax increases since I ran for Congress,” Stefanik replied. “I said I will never vote for a tax increase, whether it’s on a family or small business or manufacturer. We ought to be cutting taxes in this country, and I think when you look globally, we would be competing against countries that have a lower tax rate. So, as we’re thinking about what the incentive is to have American leadership in manufacturing, the last thing we want to be doing is increasing taxes, which is going to mean fewer jobs, and it’s going to mean an even more difficult recovery coming out of the COVID pandemic.”
But isn’t there sort of a basic unfairness in a corporation making that much money and paying nothing?
“Again, my position is, I will not vote for a tax increase. I run every election cycle on this issue. I stand by that position, and it’s a position that my constituents support.”
