ConnextCare begins construction in Pulaski

PULASKI - ConnextCare has announced the kickoff to the 2022 Pulaski site project. Construction is set to begin June 20. Project highlights include a covered drive-thru testing area, additional parking lot spaces, the installation of four electric charging stations and a walking trail with a gazebo and deck overlooking a stream on the west side of the property.
Due to limited parking lot capacity throughout the duration of the construction there will be some changes to ConnextCare’s organizational flow in Pulaski. Patients will use the same drive to exit and enter the property, with new directional arrows added to provide a visual of the intended flow of traffic.
In the coming weeks, ConnextCare staff will reach out to patients with existing appointments to see if they would prefer to switch their appointment to telehealth to alleviate parking lot traffic.
