ConnextCare receives NCQA recognition for Distinction in Behavioral Health Integration

PULASKI - ConnextCare has recently been recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for Distinction in Behavioral Health Integration. The NCQA is a private, non-profit organization that strives to improve the quality of health care. The NCQA Distinction in Behavioral Health Integration is awarded to NCQA-recognized Patient-Centered Medical Homes (PCMHs) who excel in integrating behavioral health services into primary care settings.
Practices that earn NCQA’s Behavioral Health Integration Distinction have the appropriate resources and quality measures in place to care for the needs of patients with behavioral health disorders. This breaks down barriers to behavioral health care for patients and leads to improved clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction.
“Our medical and behavioral health teams have worked together to develop processes that support coordination of care for our patients,” stated Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing and Quality Officer, Nancy Deavers. “We are pleased to have received this distinction which recognizes our staff’s dedication to improving our care delivery.”
For additional information on the services provided through ConnextCare visit www.connextcare.org or call (315) 298-6564.
