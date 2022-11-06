Constable Chronicles webinar series part 5: Into the Adirondack wilderness

WATERTOWN - The Constable Hall Association and the Tug Hill Commission have announced the fifth live webinar in the “Constable Chronicles” series. Join them for an evening of “facts, fiction and folklore” as Martha Constable Murray brings the audience into the Adirondack wilderness at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. To register for this free online event, go to www.tinyurl.com/constable5.

This fifth installment takes people from Constableville into the Adirondack wilderness. The five children who grew up at Constable Hall in the early 1800s were all outdoor oriented. By the 1830s they were ranging through the western Adirondacks from Big Moose to Blue Mountain Lake - some of the very first non-native people to see the area. In case people missed earlier installments of the Constable Chronicles, the video recordings can be found on the Tug Hill Commission’s YouTube Channel.

