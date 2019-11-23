Constantia seeks money for sanitary sewer project

Town of Constantia officials are waiting to hear about how much in state grants and loans the town will receive to help pay for its upcoming sewer project.
Thomas Moran, deputy supervisor and town board member, said the new sewer district was formed in July and runs from the Cleveland village line along State Route 49 to the boundary with the town of West Monroe. It includes 1,159 EDUs, which stands for equivalent dwelling unit. Most EDUs are one single-family house, Moran said.
The project also includes a new sewage treatment plant in the village of Cleveland, which is being paid for by Cleveland and residents of the new Constantia sewer district, Moran said. Cleveland already has a treatment facility, but it needs to be updated to handle more sewage from the village and from the new Constantia district.
The total cost of the project is $39 million and the town is hoping for about $10 million in grants from the state. One particular grant is for shared services, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo said town officials could hear about approval of the grants by the end of the year.
The rest of the project would be paid with loans. Moran said the town is applying for a 0 percent interest loan.
The cost per household would be about $850 a year — $500 of that would pay for the construction costs and about $350 is for water and treatment.
About 75 people packed the Aura A. Cole Elementary cafeteria March 5 to hear a presentation about the project and get their questions answered. Dustin J. Clark, managing engineer with Barton & Loguidice engineers in Watertown, gave a rundown of what the project will entail, how much it will cost residents, why the project is needed and when construction could start.
The project will help the North Shore of Oneida Lake by ensuring sewage is not seeping into the lake through faulty septic systems. Oneida Lake is deemed a “stressed” lake by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and one of the things stressing the lake is too many items commonly found in sewage such as phosphorus and nitrogen making their way into the lake through faulty septic systems.
Phosphorus and nitrogen in sewage are great when they are providing nutrients to soil through the spreading of manure. But when they end up in water, they provide nutrients for aquatic plant growth that can lead to algae and an overabundance of weeds and other growth that then chokes oxygen out of the water, killing fish and other creatures.
“Oneida Lake is an important local resource that the town of Constantia wants to preserve,” states a brochure concerning the sewer project. “The project will ultimately remove phosphorus and pathogen loading in Oneida Lake through elimination of inadequate or failing onsite (septic) systems.”
In March, the town was going to do the project in two phases, but it has since changed and now will do the entire length of the project at one time, from Cleveland all the way to West Monroe.
Moran said the town’s engineers, Barton & LoGuidice, have put together and submitted the funding package and applications to the state. Now everyone is just waiting to hear about the grants and loan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.