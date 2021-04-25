CONSTANTIA — The town of Constantia will, once again, supply dumpsters for use by residents of the town to assist in the clean-up of private properties.
The town will not be picking up metal at the roadside this year. Residents can bring metal to either dumpster locations.
Dumpsters will be available at the Highway Garage on Railroad Street in Bernhards Bay and at the Town Hall on Frederick Street in the hamlet of Constantia. The dumpsters will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 30, May 1 and 2. Residents may have to verify their place of residence using proper identification.
Hazardous waste, garbage and tires will not be accepted.
Any questions, contact the highway department at 315-675-8264.
