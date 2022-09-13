Constellation supports Stuff-A-Bus

Employees of Constellation’s Nine Mile Point and Fitzpatrick Nuclear Stations made a large contribution to United Way of Greater Oswego County’s Stuff-A-Bus campaign. Pictured from the left are: Tim Peter, Site Vice President of James A FitzPatrick; United Way Executive Director Patrick Dewine; Laurie Kelly, Stuff-A-Bus co-chair; and Peter Orphanos, Site Vice President of Nine Mile Point.

OSWEGO – United Way of Greater Oswego County Executive Director Patrick Dewine and Stuff-A-Bus co-chair Laurie Kelly recently met with representatives from Constellation to accept their employee-driven donation of school supplies for this year’s Stuff-A-Bus campaign.

“The employees of Nine Mile Point and James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Energy have continued to be among our strongest supporters of United Way of Oswego County’s Stuff-A-Bus school supply drive again this year. This annual initiative would not be possible without support from our diverse network of community partners” said Dewine. “The need for school supplies in our county is great, and we are very fortunate to collaborate with Exelon, who recognizes that need and have once again stepped up to contribute to this cause.” added Dewine.

