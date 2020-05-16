SCRIBA — At around 8:59 a.m. Friday, members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were disp…
SCRIBA — A contractor who was working at the Novelis Aluminum Mill died as a result of what appears to be an accidental electrocution, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday.
Peter Clark Jr., 54, of Tully, was pronounced deceased Friday at the mill, 1906 County Route 1, following the accident.
The call came in about 9 a.m. Friday, and the Sheriff’s Department was assisted on the scene by Menter Ambulance and the Novelis Volunteer Fire Department.
Novelis’ aluminum plant employs more than 1,100 people, making it Oswego County’s largest manufacturer. The 1.7-million-square-foot facility makes rolled aluminum for use as vehicle body panels by automakers including Ford.
The incident is still under investigation.
